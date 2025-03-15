Summary Barry Levinson returns to theaters after a decade with The Alto Knights.

The film was in development since 1970 and features a war between the two mob bosses both played by Robert De Niro.

Levinson dives into his love of the "ordinary," inspired by his favorite movie Marty starring Ernest Borgnine.

It’s difficult to pigeonhole Barry Levinson – something the Oscar-winning director is acutely aware of and is quick to point out. Though, it is true. Take, for instance, his new film, The Alto Knights, a mob movie starring Robert De Niro as both real-life mobsters Frank Costello and Vito Genovese. (If the name Frank Costello rings a bell, we’ll get to that.) This is Levinson’s second mob movie – his other being the 1991 Best Picture nominee Bugsy – but no one in their right mind would think of Levinson as “a director who makes mob movies.” It’s actually remarkable that person who made Rain Man is the same director who, six years later, made Disclosure. (Both huge hits, by the way.)

In his latest film, The Alto Knights – Levinson’s first film to get a theatrical release in 10 years and a movie that has been in development since 1970 – De Niro takes on double duty as both Frank Costello and Vito Genovese, two childhood friends who grew up in organized crime. Vito runs the crew, but has to step away for a few years and hands the enterprise over to Frank. When Vito comes back to reclaim what he feels is his, things have changed. Frank has somewhat legitimized the business, while Vito would still like to run things with brute force. These two don’t see eye to eye, which, yes, causes some trouble.

(So, yes, Jack Nicholson plays Frank Costello in Martin Scorsese’s The Departed. But that character has nothing to do with the real Frank Costello and was actually based on Whitey Bulger, who also got his own movie, Black Mass, directed by Scott Cooper. So, it does seem fitting we're finally getting an actual Frank Costello movie.)

Ahead, Collider takes a deep dive with Levinson to find out just what is the thread that connects his movies. Levinson thinks it all comes back to the movie that changed his life, the 1955 Best Picture winner, Marty. At the time, he had never seen a movie depict the ordinary so succulently – making the regular and mundane parts of life interesting. And looking at Levinson’s work, starting with Diner, that makes a lot of sense. But we’ll go back even further than Diner, back to Levinson’s first directing credit — a failed television pilot, a parody of news magazines called Peeping Times that stars David Letterman (yes, really) and features Mel Brooks playing Hitler.

Barry Levinson's Long Journey to Making 'The Alto Knights'

"How do we hold this all together, in all of these events that are taking place?

COLLIDER: People have been trying to get The Alto Knights made for 55 years.

Barry Levinson: [Laughing] Could be!

I actually looked this up. It started in 1970.

Levinson: You know, it's been around, I know that much. Your detail is very, um, interesting. People have tried to deal with it and how to handle it over the years. Talking with [screenwriter] Nick Pileggi, we came up with a way to tell the story.

When did you get involved with this?

Levinson: You know, it's a good question, because the pandemic and everything has confused me.

That’s not just you.

Levinson: [Laughs] You have to go back at least five years, I'm guessing.

So what was the problem with the story? And how did you solve that?

Levinson: As I remember it, it was, how do we hold this all together, in all of these events that are taking place? And somewhere along the line, we thought, well, wait a minute: if we could explore the relationship of Vito and Frank – the two boys that grew up together, were so tight and fought the same way – and then began to split off. One being a mobster mobster. And the other becoming a mobster with a sense of corporate ways of making things function. And as how that feud began to grow.