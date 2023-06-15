The following article contains spoilers for Barry.HBO's Barry is a dark comedy that does not shy away from exploring some of reality's harsher truths. It deals with themes of self-help, trauma, ambition, and, most directly, the way that media reflects these things back at us.

The Emmy-nominated series kept audiences glued to their screens for four outstanding seasons. Now that it has ended, it's clear that Barry is a tragedy in the truest sense of the theatrical tradition. Barry's flaws, combined with difficult circumstances, lead directly to his downfall. And everyone around him is caught in the crossfire.

10 Stovka

The infamous Chechen killer Stovka (Larry Hankin) is talked up by Goran and the rest of the Chechen mob, who treat Stovka like a celebrity and claim he is Chechnya's top assassin. When he arrives, he is actually an old man — though he claims he is only forty-five. Stovka is only present in the third episode of Barry's first season, where he keeps watch over Fuches before taking his own life.

What makes Stovka's death tragic despite his few minutes of screen time is his relationship to his life and work and its parallels for Barry, Fuches, and the series as a whole. He speaks of the death that has surrounded him for his entire life, the struggle of building a family in his line of work, and the futility of trying to get out of the game. Stovka's resignation is heartbreaking. His last words apply in equal measure to Barry, who meets his end before arriving at these conclusions himself.

9 Shane Taylor

Shane Taylor (Anthony Molinari) is a pretty minor character in Barry. He seeks revenge for the death of Taylor Garrett, who was killed in action after insisting upon accompanying Barry on a hit. Shane enters Barry's apartment and knocks him out cold before strangling Sally, who is forced to kill Shane in self-defense.

The audience never gets to know Shane, so the tragedy of his death is its effect on Sally. It marks a significant downturn in her already declining well-being. Barry's assurance that he will take the blame for the murder does little to assuage her anguish. In season four, she hallucinates Shane's voice and imagines that her house is being attacked, demonstrating that the killing continues to weigh on her.

8 Ryan Madison

Ryan Madison (Tyler Jacob Moore) is the reason Barry goes to LA in the first place. Through Fuches, Barry is hired by the Chechen mafia to kill Ryan. Barry tails Ryan to his acting class, where Ryan pulls Barry onstage to be his scene partner. Thus, Barry is bitten by the acting bug. He feels conflicted and leaves Ryan alive. When he returns the next day, Ryan has already been killed by the Chechens.

Ryan is nothing but encouraging to Barry, even giving him the class textbook. He was just trying to make it in LA like anyone else, and the show ensures we feel the repercussions of this innocent death through Ryan's father later on.

7 Mayrbek

Mayrbek (Nikita Bogolyubov) is one of NoHo Hank's Chechen mobsters. He is eager to serve, and once Barry begins training Hank's men, Mayrbek rises to the top of his class. Much later, Barry storms into the monastery in which the Chechen, Bolivian, and Burmese gangs have just brokered a peace deal and murders everyone inside, including Mayrbek.

The heartbreaking part of Mayrbek's death is that he might have lived had he not hesitated when he saw Barry, his mentor, who he respected. Barry does not waver, coldly executing Mayrbek and everyone else on sight.

6 Detective Janice Moss

Detective Moss (Paula Newsome) was the FBI agent assigned to investigate Barry's murders, which is how she began a relationship with Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler). Moss, Cousineau, Barry, and his girlfriend Sally were all staying together at Cousineau's lake house when the detective's evidence finally pointed toward Barry. Unfortunately for her, Barry was prepared for that outcome.

Janice's death is thought by some to be among the saddest deaths in HBO shows. Its ripple effect is explored as her father, Jim Moss (Robert Wisdom), gets involved, and other characters suffer because of it or, alternatively, use it to try to get what they want.

5 George Krempf

Father of Ryan Madison, whose real name was Richard Krempf, George Krempf (Michael Bofshever), steals the show in Episode 7 of Season 3. He believes that Barry killed Ryan and finds the hitman hallucinating and immobile from being poisoned. Barry is entirely at George's mercy for hours, but all George does is talk about Ryan before dropping Barry off at a hospital and ending his own life.

There is some irony in the fact that George is one of many people pursuing revenge against Barry, but his son is one of the few targets Barry didn't actually kill. Unlike other shows of its kind, Barry makes a point of showing its audience the far-reaching effects that murder has on people's lives. Like his son, George is kind: he lacks the vicious edge to take Barry out.

4 Chris Lucado

Chris (Chris Marquette) was Barry's old military buddy. Barry reconnects with him on Facebook, but when Chris's rowdy friends learn of Barry's assassin work, they insist upon joining him on a job. Only Barry and Chris survive. But Chris's ensuing nervous breakdown in which he confesses his desire to go to the police seals his fate, and Barry needs to kill him to ensure he won't talk.

Barry is great at spinning some deaths for comedy and making others hit the audience hard. Chris's murder becomes relevant again in Season 3 when Fuches masquerades as a private investigator and informs Chris's widow and the FBI of Barry's culpability. The audience is forced to watch as Chris's family laments his death and makes the decision to take revenge on Barry, buying a gun to do so and ultimately poisoning him.

3 Cristobal Sifuentes

Barry is not afraid to show the gritty side of love. Disgusted by Hank's decision to murder their men, Cristobal (Michael Irby) breaks up with him, even though Hank's motivation was to protect them from the wrath of the Chechen mafia. Hank begs Cristobal to stay, but when Cristobal refuses, he is executed by the Chechens.

Audiences and critics praised the relationship between Hank and Cristobal for its authenticity and humor. The two went through so much to be together, including Hank traveling to Bolivia and escaping a hungry panther to rescue Cristobal, only to be torn apart by the very dedication that kept them together for so long.

2 NoHo Hank

NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) was never the same after inadvertently getting the love of his life killed. At the end of the show, Hank is in denial about his role in Cristobal's demise, but eventually, he breaks down and admits that he "just wanted to be safe." Then, he is shot in the ensuing firefight. Slumped against his statue of Cristobal, he grabs the statue's hand and dies there.

NoHo Hank is clearly different after the time skip in Season 4. He got what he wanted: a legitimate business in LA, but it cost him his lover. Hank spends the rest of the show in denial. Everything he does is to honor Cristobal, his dream, and their love in an attempt to make up for the unbearable truth that his efforts to protect him are what drove them apart.

1 Barry Berkman

Once Barry (Bill Hader) finds out that Cousineau is consulting on a movie about their lives, he returns to LA to kill his former teacher to keep his son safe and ignorant. Once there, Cousineau's agent convinces Barry to turn himself in and set the record straight because Cousineau is being blamed for Janice's murder. Barry decides, as he had many times before, to do the right thing. But before he can act, Gene emerges and shoots him dead.

Barry doesn't have too much of an arc throughout the show. The story essentially follows the hitman's repeated efforts to be good and all the ways his past drags him away from that goal. In the fashion of a Greek tragedy, Barry's endeavor to distance himself from his past is the thing that brings about his end.

