Barry is the hit comedy from HBO that features Bill Hader as a Barry Berkman, a hit-man who ends up in Los Angeles and finds himself taking acting classes as both a cover and a way of processing his trauma. It's a dark-comedy with some truly hard-hitting moments, but that doesn't mean that it isn't funny and the newly released bloopers from Season 1 and Season 2 show that!

Fans of the Hader-led series are used to the comedic moments between Barry Berkman and his acting teacher Gene Cousineau (played by Henry Winkler) or the widely recognized performance of NoHo Hank by Anthony Carrigan, but the bloopers also show us a cast that clearly has fun with each other. And also love to yell at Hader for breaking during scenes (something fans know him for from his Saturday Night Live days).

Like many other blooper reels out in the world, this one is filled with just the cast laughing together or messing up a line or, in the case of Barry, having Stephen Root yell out for help from "Bill" in the middle of a scene and not realizing what he did until Hader finally opens a sliding glass door to tell him.

The third season of Barry is set to premiere on HBO this April 24 and continues to weave the story of Barry trying to cope with his past while moving on with his life. The show, which was created by Hader and Alec Berg, have brought us moments when we see Barry using his real-life trauma into his acting scenes, and we've watched as characters like Gene and Sarah Goldberg's Sally Reed show their naivety when it comes to Barry and the life he once led.

What would have seemed like an outlandish premise back when Season 1 premiered has turned into a show that fans have been anxiously waiting for. We never know where Barry and his lies are going to take the people in his life and what's going to happen to Cousineau after what Funches did to him in a way to get Barry back.

But with all the drama and the upset that does happen in the show of Barry, it is nice to see the cast having fun with each other and laughing in the midst of filming some of the more upsetting scenes. That and we just know that Hader loves to laugh, and can you blame him with this cast?

Barry Season 3 drops on HBO on April 24. In the meantime, watch the bloopers below:

