It’s been quite a volatile and unpredictable Season 3 of HBO’s hit crime dramedy Barry. The series, which was created by Bill Hader and Alec Berg, follows Barry Berkman (Hader), a broken ex-Marine whose life is restored once one of his jobs leads him to an acting class. Barry becomes instantly mesmerized by the class, which is led by Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) and features Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg), an eager aspiring actress who takes Barry under her wing. Barry may want to be an actor, but he must also remember that he is a hitman. He soon learns that living this double life is much more complicated–and bloody–than he’d like it to be.

Season 3 opens with Barry at his lowest and darkest place yet, and showing no signs of wanting to find the light. He’s fulfilling strangers’ hit requests on the dark web and begging NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan), who’s now living with and dating Cristobal, for some work. That, plus playing mindless videogames and listening to his girlfriend Sally stress about work, is pretty much all his life is at that moment. While Barry might be at his all-time low, Sally is at her all-time high running and starring in Joplin, a semi-autobiographical series about a past abusive relationship. This is quite the step up from Cousineau’s humbling acting class.

And speaking of Cousineau, he’s still reeling from the death of his love, Janice Moss. He tricks Barry into thinking he needs his help packing up his theater (he closed his acting studio) and instead holds him at prop-gun point and says he knows he was involved in Janice’s murder. Barry quickly takes back control of the situation when he puts Cousineau in his car and brings him to a remote part of town and holds a real gun to his head. Cousineau’s begging and pleading for his life and overall reassurance to Barry that forgiveness is possible leads to Barry sparing his former acting teacher.

Forgiveness might be possible, but is it achievable? That’s the million-dollar question that Barry is tirelessly trying to answer. By the time we reach the spine-tingling finale, a lot of what Barry’s been dishing out all season (and all series) has been returned right back to him. Early on in Season 3, he explodes at Sally for not being able to cast Cousineau in Joplin, and then following the show’s premiere, she breaks up with him and yells at him to get out of her house. Thanks to Kenneth Goulet, the loved ones of Barry’s victims have actively sought revenge, with one even managing to poison him. Fuches, who was once Barry’s biggest cheerleader, eventually spills all the dirty details to Albert, a former Marine who served with Barry and who was now on the Moss case. But the biggest and perhaps most unexpected revenge plot that had been slowly simmering all season long comes to a brutal boil in the season’s remaining minutes.

In the Season 3 finale, Barry wakes up in the hospital following his beignet poisoning and beach hallucinations that feature everyone he’s killed. Cousineau and Sally are there, too, likely because Barry’s involvement in their lives is going to be the death of them. Barry heads home and is surprised to see Sally in his bedroom-sound studio hybrid. He’s even more surprised that she wants to take him up on his bonkers offer to break into her ex-boss Diane’s house and take pictures of her while she sleeps. But instead of Diane, she wanted him to do it to Natalie.

Cousineau enjoys brunch with Annie and his agent, who details a theater project he wants them to work on. He excuses himself to take a call from Jim, who Cousineau thought he saw the last of when he assured him Barry didn’t kill his daughter. Jim not-so-subtly tells him they have unfinished business, and a terrified Cousineau agrees to meet him at his house. Over in the interrogation room, Dunn asks Fuches if he knows anything about the Chechen pin, to which he classily responds with “What the f*ck is that?” Turns out Dunn ran his fingerprints and traced his DNA to a few other places, specifically, his tooth at Goran Pazar’s murder scene way back when. Now, our pal Fuches would like a lawyer.

An anxious Cousineau arrives at Jim’s house and is quickly brought into a sterile garage with two chairs facing each other. Jim proceeds to ask Cousineau if he loves Janice, to which he quickly says he does. But then he asks him a more perplexing question: Does he love Barry? Interestingly enough, Barry asked Cousineau that very same question earlier in the season. Barry, meanwhile, is trying to convince Sally that harassing Natalie as payback for secretly recording her is probably not the best idea. Barry’s explanation is rudely interrupted by a rogue biker from Traci’s biker gang, and in a matter of seconds, both Sally and Barry are beaten and on the floor. Sally stabs the biker in the neck and beats him to death with a bat, surprising both herself and Barry, who tells her that he will be the one to take the blame.

Back in the musty Bolivian cell is a shaky Hank. He communicates through the walls with his men, who excitedly tell him that they escaped their handcuffs and will come save him. Within seconds, however, they are eaten alive by wild animals. Hank breaks free from his handcuffs, steals a gun, and makes it to the upstairs of what he realizes to be Elena and Cristobal’s house. He sneaks up to the room where Elena is torturing Cristobal, and shoots her. At long last, Cristobal and Hank are together again!

Barry’s in the middle of dumping the biker’s body into a hole when he gets a visit from Albert. He asks Barry why he killed Chris, their innocent friend that Barry recruited for hitman errands, but Barry can’t speak. “He was a sweetheart. He looked up to you,” Albert says, “But you had to take him out, right?” Albert pulls a gun on and starts screaming at Barry, who crumples up into a ball and weeps on the dirty ground. Albert suddenly remembers the brave man he fought alongside on the battlefield that saved his life all those years ago, and decides to ease up. He even goes as far as telling Barry that he isn’t evil, but that in order from becoming evil, his hitman days have to stop.

Now, we cruise to that shocking final scene. Barry talks to Sally on the phone as he drives along the dark California roads. It appears that he just filled her in on part of his situation (though he probably left out the details that he’s a hitman) and that she should just pick any place, and he will meet her there. He then tells Sally that he loves her right before she hangs up and boards a plane to Joplin, Missouri. And just like that, Sally is right back where she started.

Barry gets a call from Jim, who wishes to see him and go over what he’s learned from Cousineau. Barry, of course, fumbles out of giving Jim a straight answer and calls Cousineau instead to see what is going on. What on Earth did Cousineau tell Jim? Barry meets up with Cousineau, who’s sitting outside Jim’s house with a gun. Barry freaks out and cannot believe that Cousineau’s plan is to kill Jim in order to save his career. Barry ignores Cousineau and decides to talk to Jim alone. He enters the quiet house and watches Jim calmly make a drink. Could it really be this easy? It’s like Jim is waiting for Barry to pull a gun on him. Well actually, that’s because he is.

As soon as Barry points the gun at Jim, he’s approached by a SWAT team, who demands he drop his weapon. Barry’s promptly arrested and doesn’t even try to fight back. He does not, however, expect to see Cousineau inside the house, watching stoically as he is whisked away by the authorities. Who would have thought that Cousineau would be the one who manages to put Barry behind bars? Not only is this ultimate payback for Cousineau, who had been wrongly arrested last season for this exact crime, but it's also proof that Barry's teacher has always been a better actor than maybe even the hitman ever thought. Even though we knew Barry wouldn’t be able to evade consequences much longer, seeing him in handcuffs still feels like a punch right in the gut. What does the future hold for Mr. Berkman in Season 4?