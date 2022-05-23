It’s another episode of mischief and mayhem for Mr. Berkman on Barry Season 3. Last week, Barry took home the award for worst boyfriend of the year when he chose Hank’s hit over Sally’s big premiere. It was too little too late, and to the surprise of both Barry and the audience, Sally decided to call it quits on their relationship. Cousineau wanted to leave town to avoid Barry’s wrath, but Barry decided to give him the money from the Hank assignment to ensure no hard feelings. Cousineau, however, isn’t the one Barry should be worried about. Fuches paid a visit to the families of the victims of Barry’s hits and pretended to be private investigator Kenneth Goulet, someone who had answers to who killed their loved ones (Barry). The grieving mother and son decide to take justice into their own hands, and suddenly, the Bolivians were no longer the only threat to Barry’s life.

Episode 5, aptly titled, “crazytimesh*tshow,” opens with Barry on the battlefield during his war days. His friend Albert Nguyen was shot in the cheek and was losing a lot of blood. Fortunately, Barry was at his side doing his best to keep him alive. Now, in the present, that man is better known as Special Agent Albert Nguyen. He walks into the office of Detective Dunn, introduces himself, and says he’s here to help them track down who killed Janet Moss. They thank him for fulfilling his assignment and kindly inform him that they know who killed her: none other than the Chechen assassin “The Raven.” To Albert, that sounds incredibly…stupid. He tells them he served with Barry, who was with Cousineau by Moss’ body. Dunn and Chief Krauss dismiss this and say that they cleared Barry already. For Barry, it was just a matter of “wrong place, wrong time” while helping a friend, and they were both framed by The Raven. Or so they thought. It’s clear that Albert has a feeling that Barry was involved in a much more sinister capacity. He’s seen Barry at his worst and when he’s under the most pressure. Basically, he’s seen Barry’s true colors.

Natalie gushes with excitement as she wakes Sally up because Sally’s face is plastered across the home screen of the streaming service BanShe that’s promoting Joplin. (And it still has a 98% on Rotty T’s.) The two are over the moon and head to a local coffee shop with the hope that Sally will be recognized. As they sit and make eye contact with the oblivious customers, they realize that Joplin is no longer on the home screen or the website. What happened? Barry moves back in with his old acting buddies Jermaine and Nick, who are thrilled to have him back. They seem to have a lot more space overall, but Barry’s new “room” is sort of their audition space. Looks like Barry will be sleeping on the floor.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'Barry' Season 3: What Sally's Pressure-Cooker Moment in Episode 4 Says About Her Journey

On the set of Laws of Humanity, Cousineau reviews his new set of pages and apologizes to one of the workers for throwing tea in his face on Murder, She Wrote. Overall, Cousineau seems really happy to be working again and wants to make amends with those he wronged. (Let’s see how long that lasts.) Meanwhile, "Kenneth Goulet" continues to unearth Barry’s past. He tracks down Traci, the sister of Taylor from Season 1 who was really eager to be a hitman with Barry. Traci isn’t too upset about her brother’s death and wants to get on with her dirt biking, but Kenneth doesn’t give up. He tells her that Barry owed her brother $1,700, which definitely grabs her attention.

Sally, Natalie, and Lindsay meet with Diane and express their concern about Joplin disappearing from the BanShe homepage. Diane hears them out, but then coolly reveals that it’s not on the homepage anymore because the streamer has decided to cancel the show. Understandably, the three of them are utterly baffled as to why such a rash decision was made, but Diane says that it’s all about the algorithm. Sure, Pam! might have an abysmal score on Rotten Tomatoes, and Joplin might be a critical success, but Joplin just doesn’t have enough eyeballs. Apparently, all Sally has worked for was able to disappear in 12 measly hours. Later, Natalie tells Sally how much she’s learned from watching her work, and that the next project she does will be even better. Cousineau shows his son a house he’s willing to buy for him and tells him to not worry about exactly where he got the money from.

Image via HBO

Barry opens up to Hank and Cristobal about not understanding why Sally dumped him, but the happy couple is more concerned that Barry just decided to come to their house when they weren’t home. (Cristobal still isn’t over the fact that Barry killed all of his “buddies,” either.) Hank tells Barry that on top of having enormous rage issues, he’s also bottling up all of his emotions and turning into a human pressure cooker. Barry reminds them that Sally can’t find out he’s a hitman, and so living two separate lives seems like the only option. Small gestures and honesty are how Cristobal and Hank make it work, but considering Hank doesn’t know Cristobal has a wife and family, how transparent are they with each other?

Ah, speaking of secret families. Fernando’s daughter arrives in Los Angeles ready to avenge her father’s death. Then, she’s going to eliminate the Chechens. Looks like there’s going to be some trouble in paradise. In the office, Albert flips out on Krauss and Dunn for not having bugged the Chechen nursery yet and demands they track them down. Barry sulks through the grocery store (with the eerily fitting “B*tch” by Meredith Brooks playing in the background) and grabs a bunch of art supplies. He fumbles through the door of his apartment building with the help of the son of the man he killed in the pilot, who was standing by the front door. The son runs to the car and tells his mother about the freaky interaction, and they continue to plot out their kill.

Hank and Cristobal plan their trip to Sante Fe to look at a new house, but are interrupted by a call from one of Hank’s men, who informs them that a woman named Elena (Cristobal’s wife) has attacked the nursery and is coming for them next. Within seconds, Bolivians break into Hank’s home and their romantic evening is abruptly put on hold. A teary Hank hides in the closet and watches Elena as she stares at a picture of Hank and her husband and connects the dots.

Image via HBO

Cousineau makes it to Joe Mantegna's dinner party and runs into a woman from his past named Annie Eisner. After dinner, Cousineau apologizes to Joe for being jealous of his success and spreading lies about him. While he’s at it, he apologizes to Annie about his behavior during their relationship and while she directed him in the theater. She doesn’t take this apology as easily as Joe, and proceeds to tell Cousineau that because he blackballed her, she never got another directing job in New York or Los Angeles again. She doesn’t buy that he’s really sorry for his actions, and decides to leave the dinner.

Barry leaves a note to Sally as well as a collage of things that make up what he’s all “about.” Some items that made the cut? A donut, Call of Duty, the tragedy and comedy masks, and a left Twix bar. Right when he’s about to leave her apartment, Sally enters sobbing. She tells Barry about her show being canceled, and he tries to comfort her, but ultimately makes things worse. He thinks he’s taking Hank’s advice of doing a “small gesture” when he tells Sally he’d go to Diane’s house and do little things that would make her go insane. You know, like, sending her a picture of herself taken while she was sleeping, or replacing her furniture with smaller furniture. Sally is beyond disturbed by Barry’s thought process and tells him to “Get the f*ck out.”

As Barry wanders the streets, the son and mother duo rehearse their plan of attack from a car on the side street. The mother, never having handled a gun, accidentally pulls the trigger and shoots her son in the stomach. Barry turns at the sound of the gunshot and watches the car drive off in a panic, completely unaware that he was about to be killed. Now what?

‘Barry’ Renewed for Season 4 With Bill Hader Directing All 8 Episodes

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Emily Bernard (122 Articles Published) Emily Bernard is a NJ based Senior Feature Writer & Associate Training Editor for Collider. Tig Notaro and Cheryl Hines referenced an article of hers on their podcast, "Tig & Cheryl: True Story." Hearing them talk about it was an out-of-body experience of which Emily is still recovering. She's a graduate of the University of Scranton and is pretty darn passionate about screenwriting and playwriting. While her heart is in comedy, she writes in whichever genre best fits the random idea that enters her head. She's placed in several film festivals, including as a finalist for Best Comedy Feature Screenplay in the Houston Comedy Film Festival. Some of her favorite shows include Succession, Hacks, Search Party, Barry, Killing Eve, and anything Kristen Wiig does, really. She's not totally sure how she feels about this whole "writing in the third person" thing, but it sounds more professional, so she's going to stick with it. More From Emily Bernard

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe