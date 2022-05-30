Only two more episodes left of Barry this season? What gives? Last week, Sally experienced her literal fifteen minutes of fame, as her show Joplin hit the streaming platform BanShe with an uber-fresh Rotten Tomatoes score, only to be canceled within a few hours because “the algorithm felt it wasn’t hitting the right taste clusters.” Meanwhile, Cousineau was finally owning up to his wrongdoing in his career as a struggling actor and was trying to right some wrongs. Not everyone was appreciative of his apologies, however, as his ex-girlfriend and theater director told him off at Joe Montegna’s dinner party. And what about Barry? He went to Cristobal and Hank for relationship advice in an attempt to mend his relationship with Sally, only to learn that their relationship was too far beyond repair. The mother and son duo were all set to kill Barry when the mother accidentally pulled the trigger and shot her son. The episode ended with Barry narrowly avoiding a gunshot, wondering what the hell life had in store for him next.

Episode 6, titled “710N,” starts off with a bang. Literally. Fuches is telling Taylor’s sister Traci and her biker crew all about how Barry took Taylor’s money and refused to let him get a hot tub installed where he wanted to (in the middle of the desert). Fuches prepares to leave with the assumption that the biker crew is going to track down and kill Barry like the mother and son pair wanted to do after meeting with him (as Kenneth Goulet). At the last second, one of the guys shoots Fuches in the shoulder without an ounce of hesitation, and, gripping the card with Barry’s address, sets off to track Barry down. Fuches, meanwhile, is out cold in the hot desert.

Dunn tells Albert and Krauss that one of the bodies they retrieved from the Northridge house explosion was Fernando, the head of the Bolivian operation. Albert concluded that the Chechens were probably getting payback, and thus Hank was the one who planted the bomb, but Krauss is adamant that it was The Raven. Albert, the only real one on the case with a brain, says that the bomb planter has to be ex-military and highly trained. Hmm. You mean like Barry? That’s exactly what Albert was thinking.

To pursue his hunch, Albert heads over to Sharon’s, the wife of Albert and Barry’s late ex-military friend Chris. If you recall, Chris was one of Barry’s close friends who showed up at Sally’s party and then got carried away on a hit with Barry once Barry requested his help. Barry got so tense about his worlds colliding that he shot Chris in the head and just left him to rot in the car. Yeah, so, that happened. Back to the present, Albert asks Sharon if she’s heard from Barry, and she said that she saw him at the charity event for Chris but other than that, she heard he was taking acting classes. The two share a laugh over the absurdity of it all, but Albert means business. Sharon tells him that Barry’s still in LA and that they should all get together. The plot thickens!

Sally’s at a complete loss and tells a local baker about her algorithm debacle. As her agent devours the sought-after pastries, Sally wonders if they should start their own streaming service. She doesn’t really want to work with BanShe anymore, but decides to go along and attend the meeting they requested. A half-asleep Barry jolts awake when he gets a call from Sharon, who invites him to a charity dinner she’s going to throw that night. Barry is understandably horrified, but given the fact that he had attended a charity event for her in the past, it does seem that he’s remorseful about killing Chris. In the desert, a mysterious cowboy spots a motionless Fuches and brings him home to recover. Fuches wakes up to sunshine, breakfast, and the sound he missed the most: goats.

Hank is, like, totally not in a good place right now. He yells to himself, “I’m so f*cked! Everything is so f*cked!” as he watches the cops raid the nursery. Hank unknowingly follows in Sally’s footsteps, and pours his heart out to Mitch, the same surf-bro baker from earlier. Through tears, Hank sums up his unfortunate situation perfectly: “So now, you know, my business is, like, completely burned down, and cops are on my tail, and they took my Cristobal.” The beanie-wearing baker shares his words of wisdom with the heartbroken Hank, saying, “This dude lied to you, didn’t tell you he was married, didn’t tell you he was straight. Now don’t get me wrong, he sounds like a real catch, but those are massive red flags, bro.”

Cousineau is startled when his agent wakes him up to tell some more exciting news. (“How did you get into my house?”) A streaming service wants to give Cousineau his own acting class, though he doesn’t seem too interested. After hearing the offer, Cousineau says he will do the show on one condition: they must hire Annie Eisner. He goes as far as showing up at her work, where she now teaches art to children, but she is very hesitant to work with him again. Fuches is amazed by the Spanish ranch oasis he was brought to, but the woman reminds him he’s only 20 miles outside of LA. He gets a call from Jim, the father of the late Detective Janice Moss, who wants to meet and discuss the information Goulet had on Janice’s murder. Fuches, now loving his new life and found family, tells Jim that he made a mistake and doesn’t want to meet anymore. And just hangs up. Surely this won’t go over well.

Sally reads a weird attempted-apology text from Barry (which he spoke into his phone in the middle of a department store) to her agent that explains how Barry is giving up acting and instead going to spend more time with his Marine friends. She’s then summoned to her meeting with the upbeat saleswoman-y BanShe employee Morgan Dawn-Cherry, who is perfectly played by Bill Hader’s former Saturday Night Live castmate Vanessa Bayer. Morgan tells Sally they want “The Sally Reed Touch” on a new show (actually, it’s the show that replaced Joplin on the homepage) but Sally is understandably peeved. After a talk with her agent, however, she decides to take the offer to keep her relationship with BanShe alive.

Fuches has a pleasant outing with his cowboy rescuer, but ultimately decides to leave it all behind once he sees a newspaper headline about how Cousineau saved an ex-marine’s life. He drives off and calls back Jim, and tells him he does want to meet after all. Back at Barry’s, Jermaine and Nick are oblivious to the fact that Taylor’s sister Traci is raiding their place. After grabbing beignets from Mitch at the bakery, a dapper Barry heads to Sharon’s charity dinner. At a stoplight, he is boxed in by dirt bikers who loudly say to each other that this looks like the guy Goulet told them about. This prompts a panicked Barry to hit the gas, triggering an epic chase. After crashing his car, Barry, in a suit and gripping his box of pastries, hops on a dirt bike, weaves in and out of traffic, dodges stray bullets, and emerges from a shooting at a car dealership in one piece. His run-in with Traci’s crew might’ve left Los Angeles in shambles, but Barry was unscathed.

Beignets in hand, he arrives at Sharon’s with a massive smile, and she welcomes him inside. While Sharon prepares dinner in the kitchen, Barry researches the biker crew that just attacked him. As he eats the pastries, he notices Kenneth Goulet’s business card on the table. At that moment, Sharon enters with a stone-cold expression, and Barry connects the dots. He asks her what she put in the dipping sauce, to which she replies, “Die you motherf*cker!” Barry begins to froth at the mouth and collapses out of his chair. Who would’ve thought Goulet would have the last laugh?

The Importance of Dreams (Delusions) in 'Barry'

