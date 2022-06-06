We’re nearing the finish line of Barry Season 3 and, in typical Berkman fashion, there is a lot to break down. Last week, Fuches continued his alter ego of private investigator Kenneth Goulet in an effort to get the loved ones of Barry’s victims ready for revenge. This culminated in an epic motorbike chase on the freeway between Barry and Taylor’s sister Traci’s crew which Barry somehow managed to escape from totally unharmed. He arrives at Sharon’s with beignets in hand ready to celebrate Chris at her last-minute veteran dinner, but is taken by surprise once Sharon drops her smiley demeanor and poisons Barry, leaving our titular fellow to froth at the mouth and collapse onto the ground. Sally, meanwhile, reluctantly takes a meeting with BanShe who wants to put the “Sally Reed touch” on another project. Cousineau gets an opportunity to teach a master class, Janice’s father wants to meet with Goulet, and an emotional Hank wants to get his Cristobal back. Time to dive into the penultimate episode of Barry Season 3!

Directed by Bill Hader, Episode 7, titled “candy asses,” starts somewhere we wouldn’t expect: a church. Organ music swells through the church pews as people sing. When it’s time to take a seat, however, Ryan Madison’s father remains standing. Hmm. Cousineau starts filming his special master class under the direction of Annie Eisner, and it’s clear that these two should not be working together. (Cousineau must’ve been very persuasive considering she told him off at dinner.) At Sharon's, Barry viciously seizes and writhes on the floor, which leads her to drop a piece of clothing on his face and flee the house. He wakes up later disoriented and gasping for air and wheezes his way to his car. Hader strategically uses another tracking shot to emphasize Barry's struggle and juxtaposes this journey with the distant sound of children's laughter. Barry notices that the waves of the nearby ocean have magically made their way to the street and that a crowd has formed on a beach straight ahead. What might that be about?

We’re then plopped into the cringey writers’ room for The New Medusas, the show that replaced Joplin on BanShe’s home screen and that BanShe requested Sally’s help on. It’s run by this sloppy, doesn’t-really-care showrunner who is honestly perplexed at how much thought Sally is giving to the story and its characters. The other writers are relieved to have Sally because they never had the courage to voice their creative differences before. Sally is distracted by the raucous laughter of a nearby writers’ room, which The New Medusa’s writers tell her is always fun and high-energy. Sally peeks through the small door window and is immediately filled with rage. The woman getting all the attention, laughs, and respect in the room? None other than Natalie.

Natalie walks down the hallway and dismissively spews orders at her assistant (just as Sally did to her earlier in the season) and makes her way into the elevator. In a horror movie sort of way, the elevator abruptly stops and Sally is revealed to be standing in the dark corner. Remember Barry’s blowout to Sally in Episode 2? Well, Sally takes that screaming session and raises it to unimaginable heights. She corners and berates a frightened Natalie for stealing her thunder and her show and tells her that she has no clue what it’s like to suffer. Natalie remains calm and mostly silent and patiently waits for Sally to stop repeatedly calling her “you entitled f*cking c**t!” All of Sally’s pent-up anger and confusion spills out in this terrifying scene that might’ve just landed Sarah Goldberg the Emmy.

Where to next? Bolivia! We should’ve known that Hank was not going to go down without a fight. He bumbles through the busy streets innocently asking if anyone knows Cristobal. A street vendor says he knows they are involved with drugs, and proceeds to shoot Hank in the next with a tranquilizer dart. (Okay then.) Back in Los Angeles, Barry sits on the shore far away from the mysterious crowd. Then a car pulls up and Ryan Madison’s father gets out and slowly approaches him. What’s going on? So, yeah, Barry’s been hallucinating. He’s not on a random beach, he’s actually wheezing wide-eyed against a dumpster. Ryan’s father, though, is really there. Cousineau continues to film his master class under Annie’s direction, but Annie isn't so sure she should be calling the shots. She confesses to the script supervisor, “You know, I haven’t done this in 20 years. I have no f*cking idea what I’m doing.”

Fuches, er, Goulet, trots over to Jim’s, the father of the late Janice Moss, and they take a drive to talk things out. Goulet loosely explains how he knows that Barry killed her and Jim listens with a skeptical ear. Goulet practically soils himself once Jim tells him that he served in Vietnam and that, after talking with Jim, his interrogator killed himself. Surely, Fuches thinks, that guy was depressed, right? Or was Jim some sort of mind-ninja? Fuches has proven that he has a lot more bark than bite, and thus any inkling of a threat to his safety typically results in him cowering immediately. Jim pulls up in front of the police station and Fuches realizes that he’s in deep trouble.

Detective Dunn sees Fuches and instantly knows he’s the killer, though Albert’s having trouble buying this whole story. Why would Fuches show up at Jim’s house if he was the one who killed Janice? Jim tells Albert that he doesn’t believe the story Fuches tried to sell him. On the ride over, Fuches said that Cousineau’s former student Barry Berkman killed Janice and that he should seek justice. Krauss jumps in and says that this guy is indeed the Raven, and if he gets Jim to kill Barry, the suspicion will quickly slip away from him and onto Barry. The regularly inaccurate Krauss finishes by saying that “No matter how many people tell us it was Berkman, we know it was this guy.” Wait wait. Who else threw around Barry’s name as the killer? Cousineau. Albert decides he’s going to speak to Fuches sans cameras and dig a little deeper.

Barry continues breathing heavily, this time in the back seat of Ryan’s dad’s car. The father finally pulls over and retrieves a gun, but has trouble deciding what to do next. In Bolivia, Hank is locked up in a dark cell and his men Akhmal and Yandar tell him through the wall that they have been tortured by Bolivian men and Cristobal’s wife Elena who want to know what happened to Fernando.

Sally’s agent Lindsay calls her up because they have a big problem. It turns out that Natalie was secretly recording Sally’s elevator explosion and has since leaked it online. Gulp. Annie gets positive feedback for her direction and, for the first time in decades, sees a bright spot in her career. Jim crashes the party and tells Cousineau that Goulet got in contact with him and is now in jail. He also says that Goulet claims that Barry killed Janice. Cousineau doubles down and says that Barry would never kill anyone because he doesn’t have it in him. Jim lets Cousineau go without any further interrogation because he already got what he needed—the sweat on Cousineau’s forehead was enough for him to conclude that Cousineau was lying.

Sally posts an “apology” video online, even though Lindsay told her to let her handle it. To make matters worse, the video was hardly an apology, and actually just worsened the situation and Sally’s image. Sally stands by her actions and says that she’s just happy she revealed the truth. She yells at Lindsay as she slowly retreats into a dark room (which is symbolic of how everything in her life is going) and Lindsay tells her she has to drop her as a client. Sally’s completely past the point of no return and says she’s glad Lindsay is dropping her because she doesn’t want to work with liars. Yikes.

A semi-conscious Barry listens to Ryan’s father talk about how he never wanted to hurt anyone until he had Ryan. Then, he became his son’s fierce protector. He weakly tells Barry that he still hears Ryan and talks to him, but that he desperately wants to be with him. As he talks, Barry is transported back to the beach, and he walks through a crowd of all the people he’s killed: Chris, Fernando, Esther, Goran, to name a few. He wakes up in a hospital and learns that Ryan’s father just died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Now for Albert’s moment with Fuches. Albert tells him that if he cooperates, he will help him out. He also tells him that he got the wicked scar on his face while serving in Afghanistan. He got hit by a sniper and his friend Barry wanted payback, but “took it out on the wrong guy” and got discharged. Fuches knows exactly who Albert is now and everything starts to fall into place. Fuches admits to being Barry’s “manager” and that he took advantage of Barry’s potential to be a hitman and benefited from it financially. He also told him that Barry killed Chris, but then follows it up by saying Barry is active in charity events for Chris because deep down, he’s a good guy. Albert grabs his gun and shakily leaves the office. Time to find Barry. Make sure you see Mitch and grab beignets, because next week is the Season 3 finale!