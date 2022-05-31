Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Barry.NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan), one of the most compelling (and lovable) characters in HBO’s Barry, has undergone a bit of a metamorphosis. Thanks to a talented writing staff—and a magnetic performance by Carrigan—Hank has evolved from a quirky quasi-antagonist to Barry Berkman (Bill Hader) into a richly layered character of his own. Similar to Better Call Saul’s Nacho Varga (Michael Mando) transformed from an intimidating force into arguably the show’s most empathetic character, Hank has been given a tremendous amount of humanity over the last couple of seasons. Much of this humanity came into fruition with Season 3’s premiere episode "forgiving jeff," in which it was revealed that Hank had begun a fruitful queer relationship with the head of the Bolivian crime syndicate Cristobal Sifuentes (Michael Irby). Cue the waterworks and the applause.

Hank’s relationship with Cristobal is a romance straight out of Romeo & Juliet (or West Side Story, depending on your preference). Coming from two rival crime syndicates, the men weren’t meant to be anything but sworn enemies, but with the death of Hank’s boss Goran Pazar (Glenn Fleshler) in Season 1’s finale, Hank became free to partner with his one-time rival, and the rest is history. It’s refreshing to see the show lay out the men’s relationship with such sincerity, considering its pasty portrayal of Hank’s presumed admiration for Cristobal.

RELATED: The Importance of Dreams (Delusions) in 'Barry'

Image via HBO

Throughout Season 2, Hank’s increasing infatuation with Cristobal wasn’t exactly a joke, but it tended to be chalked up as one of the man’s many quirks. Hank would commandeer conversations and steer them in the direction of his beloved Bolivian, even expressing a willingness to kill in order to get closer to him (remember his infectious rooftop “50-50 With Cristobal” dance? Who could ever forget that?). In the season’s first episode “The Show Must Go On, Probably?," when Cristobal enthusiastically announces a partnership with a Burmese crime syndicate led by the stone-faced heroin dealer named Esther (Patricia Fa’asua), Hank is devastated. It isn’t that he doesn’t want to share the money. It’s just that he doesn’t want to share Cristobal.

Barry has a knack for conjuring its brand of dark comedy through giving murders, hitmen, and tough guys everyday vulnerability—it’s really the show’s shtick, given its premise of a cold-blooded hitman falling in love with acting—and NoHo Hank is a prime example. He tiptoes around villainy via his endearingly wholesome admiration of Barry, his warmth, and his boyish enthusiasm for life’s simple pleasures—like when he poutingly complains that his favorite flavor of ice cream (Rocky Road) was replaced in the stash house’s soft-serve machine with Esther’s favorite (cookie dough). Sure, he’s the head of the Chechen mafia in the States, but that’s more obligatory than anything. In Season 2’s "The Audition," when Hank and his men are captured by the Burmese, trapped in a bus, and nearly set aflame, Hank confesses that the life of criminality maybe isn’t for him.

“Real talk?” Hank quips, “I shouldn’t be manager of crime syndicate. I should be manager of hotel—or chain of hotels...I’m nice. I’m polite. Optometrist by nature.” Obviously, after escaping what would have been their fiery demise, the Chechens consequently reject Hank as their leader due to this confession. It’s something that had been a long time coming and serves as a seed for the plot point of Hank and Cristobal’s desire to leave their gangs to live a peaceful life together.

Image via HBO

But with Season 3’s romance being portrayed so blatantly and purely, Hank is given something that doesn’t boil down to a quirk or a joke. He’s still the same old goofy, lovable crime boss that he’s always been, but he’s also now shown to be so much more human. His emotional vulnerability, which had long since made him a particularly endearing character, is given a home in Cristobal. His Machiavellian rise to the top of his syndicate is mostly the effect of luck (and Barry’s intervention), but now that Hank has a confirmed romance with Cristobal, there is so much more than just his syndicate (or his life) at stake. Hank now has something much more valuable to fight for: his love.

Although it was always hinted that Hank had a romantic attraction to Cristobal (let’s fondly remember when he makes eyes at the man from across a volleyball net in “The Show Must Go On, Probably?”), it was all but officially confirmed. Romance was teased but not stated. It could have easily been misinterpretation, over-reading into the man’s expressions and facial cues. What could have been a simple bromance blossomed into a bonafide romance, and Hank—and Barry as a whole—is better for it. Considering Hank has become one of the show’s most important characters, he deserves his own arc that doesn’t simply boil down to criminality, villainy, and caricature. Given the fact that his relationship with Cristobal is revealed to be deeply amorous, his past motivations to get close to the man become almost adorable (he was still ready to kill, after all). Barry handles Hank and Cristobal’s outing respectfully by portraying the men’s romance in its natural, wholesome state.

They share a boujee L.A. home (purchased, it can be assumed, through their heroin money), where they live a beautiful, idyllic life of domestic partnership. It’s rightfully portrayed naturally, without any excess drama derived from their outing. The show has the sense to portray the romance as no different from a heterosexual one—its queerness isn’t a point of intrigue or drama. Its centering on two star-cross’d lovers from opposite sides of a bloody struggle for Californian dominance, however, might be a different story.

Though lovely in its depiction of Hank and Cristobal’s love, there’s still plenty of humor to be found, with the men arguing over who had more of their buddies killed by Barry. “Guess who finally got interrogated by the police today,” Hank says excitedly to a showering Cristobal in the scene revealing their romance. The romance isn’t a plot point that alters the tone of the series. It isn’t a shark-jumping moment or an indulgence in the will-they-wont-they clichéd plotting that plagues too many sitcoms. Instead, it’s a natural development that allows the show to progress and mature while keeping the razor-sharp wit intact.

Image via HBO

It’s worth noting that Hank and Cristobal’s romance is essentially the only healthy relationship in the show. Even at its best, Barry’s partnership with Sally (Sarah Goldberg) is founded entirely on lies—at its worst, it's outright abusive. Cousineau’s (Henry Winkler) romance with Detective Moss (Paula Newsome) began with a bit of rocky manipulation and ended in a tragedy that everybody’s favorite acting teacher is incapable of moving past. It’s true that Hank and Cristobal’s love is by necessity kept secret (they’re from rival criminal enterprises, remember), and it’s true that Cristobal chooses not to disclose to his lover the fact that he’s legally married, but considering the inherent shadiness of their mutual vocation, they’re doing pretty well.

When Cristobal’s father-in-law, the true head of the Bolivian mafia (Miguel Sandoval), plans a murderous raid on the Chechen’s base, Cristobal tips Hank off to save his lover’s life. Likewise, when pressured to carry out an attack on the Bolivians, Hank plans to have Barry bomb the others while keeping Cristobal safe. In a world of blood, violence, and senseless vendettas, the two lovers find a reason to choose peace. Through his romance, Hank is finally given the happiness that the world’s most polite crime lord deserves.

NoHo Hank and Cristobal’s love is a wholesome and sincere representation of queer love, the kind too infrequently found in television. The fact that the series is genuinely improved by the introduction of a love story worth following (sorry Sally and Barry, it was cute while it lasted) is unquestionably a plus. It’s clear that Hank is the show’s most consistent scene-stealer, and by revealing more about the character’s personality, he’s kept from being flat or one-noted. As Barry continues, here’s hoping for plenty more Hanktobal (celeb couple name still pending) to cheer on.

Well, that 50-50 With Cristobal that Hank wanted so dearly? He finally has it. And it’s truly wonderful.

'Barry' Season 3: Anthony Carrigan on the Hank-Barry Dynamic and Surprises Fans Can Expect

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Adam Grinwald (36 Articles Published) Adam Grinwald is a Feature Writer at Collider. He is passionate about films of any and every genre, especially foreign flicks. With a degree in English Literature, he spends much of his time reading and writing. As an undergraduate he published a work of fiction in Furrow literary magazine. More From Adam Grinwald

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe