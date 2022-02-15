HBO has revealed the release date and new images for third season of its acclaimed dark comedy Barry, a show about a hitman trying (and failing) to live an honest life as a theater actor, teasing all the fan-favorite characters returning for the upcoming season, which premieres on April 24.

In the new images, Barry (Bill Harder) is sporting a beard that indicates the hitman is not doing so well after the season two finale, when he lost control of his temper, killed dozens of people from the Bolivian cartel and the Chechen mob, and cut ties with his former mentor Fuches (Stephen Root). The images also tease a fateful encounter between Barry and his acting teacher Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), who now knows about the hitman’s dark past. At the end of Barry’s second season, Gene found out that his acting student actually killed the love of his life, and the two men still didn’t get the chance to confront each other after the discovery.

The new images suggest that Fuches is still on the run, as he’s seen apparently milking a goat. It would make sense for Fuches to keep his head down and stay away from the city, as he knows Barry might kill him if they ever cross paths again. As for Barry’s love interest, Sally (Sarah Goldberg), she’s finally getting the fame she always coveted after burying the truth about her past in order to score better roles. Finally, the images also feature NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan), who’ll probably use Barry’s massacre to politely climb the ladder of the underworld while he tries to build the most friendly mob that ever existed.

Image via HBO

Barry's season three cast also includes Sarah Burns as Detective Mae Dunn, D’Arcy Carden as Natalie Greer, and Michael Irby as Cristobal. Series co-creators Alec Berg and Hader are also back as executive producers, directors, and writers.

The first two seasons of Barry received a total of thirty Emmy nominations, with the series taking six trophies home, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Hader and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Winkler. Season two of Barry premiered in 2019, and since then, the show has been on halt due to the pandemic. However, Berg and Hader used their time away to work on scripts for season four, hoping that the show would keep its traction and remain on the air for multiple seasons.

The third season of Barry premieres on April 24 on HBO, and will be available to stream on HBO Max. After the premiere, new episodes will be released weekly. Check out the new images below:

Image via HBO

Image via HBO

Image via HBO

Image via HBO

