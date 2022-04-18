When HBO's Barry was first announced, it seemed reasonable to make some assumptions about what the show would be. Its premise of SNL vet Bill Hader playing a professional assassin who decides he wants to give up the criminal life to pursue acting, coupled with a comedy-friendly half-hour format, pointed toward a fun and quirky variation on the "hitman with a heart of gold" trope. It wasn't hard to envision a show that was tonally similar to Grosse Pointe Blank, Get Shorty, or any number of crime comedies that favored getting laughs over darker explorations of the soul.

But instead, Barry went hard. That isn't to say it's not funny. (Barry is often extremely funny.) But throughout the show's first two seasons, Hader and fellow co-creator Alec Berg used their sitcom-y premise to build a world so packed with shootouts, kidnappings, double-crosses, and unexpected plot twists that its closest relative really might be Vince Gilligan's Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul Albuquerque-verse. And, despite still finding time for some light Hollywood satire, Season 3 of Barry leans even harder into its white-knuckling-thriller side — putting its characters into predicaments that will cause the audience to both gasp and wonder how anyone is ever going to make it out of this show alive.

As the new season starts, Barry Berkman (Hader) is unhinged. The ex-solider-turned-professional-killer is picking up amateur-hour hits from ads on Craigslist and having murderous visions that extend to the people he cares about, including his actress girlfriend, Sally (Sarah Goldberg). He begs his Chechen mafia buddy, NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan), for some real work, but Hank wants nothing to do with him after the monastery shootout at the end of Season 2 wrecked Hank's business dealings. And Barry is obviously on the outs with his slimy former handler, Fuches (Stephen Root), who has gone into hiding after the two violently turned on each other. It's a new low for Barry, who struggles to bury both his past and his more psychotic tendencies, and Hader continues to excel at finding little pieces of humanity in a character who is often sorely and intentionally lacking it.

Feeling lost, Barry pays a visit to Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), his washed-up acting coach that Barry always turns to for guidance. The big problem there is Gene learned at the end of Season 2 that Barry had previously murdered Gene's girlfriend, a police detective who was hot on Barry's trail. Anyone desperate to see what happens once Barry knows that Gene is privy to his big secret can take comfort that they won't have to wait long to get their answer, and the new season's early goings are largely driven by Barry and Gene's tense and radically altered relationship. It's gripping stuff — humorous and nail-biting all at once — and provides Winkler with the best material the show has given him to this point. (Gene, who was apparently quite the asshole back when he was a working actor, also ends up taking on a redemption arc this season that somewhat mirrors the one he accidentally sent Barry on.)

It's not long though before Barry has worries other than managing Gene. Hank's surprising personal life starts to bleed into his job running the Chechen drug operation, and Barry is once again drawn back into a fracas between warring cartels. And though Fuches dabbles with leaving Los Angeles behind for a more peaceful existence, his seething disdain for Barry ultimately gets the better of him. It's not exactly news to call Carrigan and Root scene-stealers at this point, but they continue to play these parts to perfection. Through the six episodes that were provided to critics, Season 3 feels like Barry's darkest season yet, but Carrigan still radically brightens each scene he's in, delivering every line of dialogue with comic gusto. "This is my first interrogation, you know?" he says before getting dragged off for questioning by the police. "I am, like, legit nervous." And then later: "It's like that line in The Shawshank Redemption: Get rich or die trying." (Hank might not be the best person to bring to movie trivia night.)

The one aspect of Barry that lags a bit behind the rest is the part of the show devoted to satirizing Hollywood and poking fun at the neuroses of actors. It's consistently been part of Barry's DNA, but, with Gene's acting school now closed down, the bulk of that job this season falls to Goldberg's Sally. The struggling actress found her first taste of success at the end of Season 2, and this year she's rewarded with her very own streaming drama that she creates, produces, and stars in. It's a story that runs largely separate from everything else happening in the show, and, while it takes a few fun jabs at today's algorithm-dominated TV industry, it's not significantly more insightful than what you might find in any given season of Entourage. At least D'Arcy Carden is still around, though as underused as ever, and Eighth Grade's Elsie Fisher is impressively empathetic as the young actress who plays Sally's TV show daughter. Some parallels are drawn between Sally's history of being abused, which she mines for drama in her series, and the red flags being raised by her boyfriend that only her co-workers notice, but it still doesn't add enough heft to these scenes to allow them to match the quality of Barry's other running plot lines.

Still, in the grand scheme of things, pointing out that the show's satirical edge is starting to fall behind its more enthrallingly chaotic "what's going to happen next?!" bravado is more of a nitpick than a complaint. All six of the episodes available for review were directed by either Hader or Berg, and from a visual standpoint, Barry has never been better. There's a tracking shot in Episode 1 that follows Sally through her show's set that is fantastic, and later episodes feature completely unique action sequences that are exquisitely assembled. There's nothing that goes quite as epic as the martial-arts throw-down in Season 2's wildest episode, but — without spoiling anything — Episode 6 does offer up a scene that at least comes close. By the time the credits for that episode roll, Barry's troubling past has caught up to him yet again, and the invisible walls that prevent him from being the person he wishes he could be seem more impenetrable than ever. Those are the times when Barry is at its most riveting, and, in Season 3, the show has fully outgrown its cutesy premise to become one of TV's best thrill rides.

Rating: A-

Barry Season 3 premieres Sunday, April 24 on HBO and HBO Max.

