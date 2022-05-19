The critically acclaimed HBO series Barry, which is now in its third season, continues to keep us on the edge of our seats every Sunday night. Created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader, the Emmy-winning crime (dark) comedy follows Barry Berkman (Bill Hader), a Midwestern Marine-turned-hitman who develops an interest in acting while on a job to kill an acting student. The acting world that Barry accidentally steps into (and subsequently falls in love with) is poised to be the lighter fare in a show that involves a Chechen mob, drugs, and bloody shootouts. But it’s the theatrical side of Barry’s life that contains some of the most intense, brutal, and vulnerable moments of the series (even when they aren’t performing Shakespeare).

One of the instant draws to theater for Barry, aside from the freedom and self-expression, is Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg), a wide-eyed and committed acting student of Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler). Sally’s “anything’s possible, right?” energy is a complete contrast to Barry’s grimy and directionless life. At first, it might seem like her infectious, charming personality is only meant to serve as a sunny contrast to Barry’s gloomy disposition. Each episode, however, peels back a layer of Sally’s complexity, reminding us that she’s far more than a mere love interest for our titular hitman. Like Barry, she’s riddled with regret and crippled with insecurity, both of which greatly hinder her from being the artist she wants to be.

Not only is Sally one of the most well-developed and written characters on the show, but also one of the most interesting to watch. Sally’s consistently holding on by a thread and unintentionally revealing the many cracks in the polished exterior that she projects to the class. Goldberg smartly leans into one of the two extremes Sally is likely steeped in at any given moment: blind confidence and severe self-doubt. In between running lines with Barry or her close friend and struggling actor, Natalie (D’Arcy Carden), she’s running to auditions she’s beyond grateful to have booked, fighting off bouts of jealousy, and fantasizing about what it would be like if she were to achieve her ambitious goals. Sally’s journey might be bumpy, but it’s one the audience wants to see succeed.

Image Via HBO

In Season 2, we soon learn that Barry isn’t the only one with a traumatic past. Sally uses Cousineau’s assignment about discovering personal truth to confront her relationship with her abusive ex-husband, Sam. This, she hopes, will enable her to unlock her hidden potential and inch her closer to the glamorous life she so desires. The scene she conjures up, however, turns out to be the antithesis of the truth. On the page, Sally stands up to Sam and tells him off, but during their unexpected dinner out with Barry, Sally is all smiles. Something isn’t adding up, and Barry knows it. When he innocently brings up these behavioral inconsistencies to Sally, she initially dismisses this observation. Barry’s genuine concern, however, triggers an emotional outburst that results in Sally admitting that, despite what she wrote about in her allegedly truthful piece, she never did stand up to Sam. This revelation sets the stage for a trio of significant moments in Sally’s evolution. If Sally wasn’t able to trust herself, then how could anyone else?

In Episode 7 of Season 2, Sally reaches her boiling point when helping Barry prepare for his audition. The fact that he has an audition in the first place is nothing short of a miracle considering he didn’t realize “movie” and “feature” were the same thing. Sally unleashes her resentment, fears, and regrets in a masterful stream-of-consciousness monologue that will leave you just as breathless as it leaves her. The idea of following through and performing her rewritten, more accurate version of the scene about her past with Sam feels both terrifying and impossible.

The Season 2 finale of Barry seemingly pushes Sally to her limit. She jumps at the opportunity to perform in her biggest venue yet and, considering that potential agents will be in the crowd, she knows that there's a lot riding on her performance. In a split-second decision, she decides to go off-script and veer away from her truth after all. She stands up to her scene partner, Barry (who’s playing her ex, Sam), and screams at him the way she wishes she did in real life. The crowd and Sally are left speechless for different reasons. Sally walks off stage filled with shame and frustration at herself for not being able to reckon with her past. Through sobs, she tells her prospective agent, “I saw all those people, and I just…I kind of panicked. So I got up there and I...I lied. I actually lied! I’m not an artist.” The audience, however, couldn’t have been more impressed with her alleged behavior, telling her that they wish they had the same courage she used to speak back to her violent husband. How is Sally supposed to accept these compliments about her vulnerability if she knew that what did on stage was far from the truth?

Image Via HBO

Season 3 of Barry is darker and grittier than ever for both Barry and Sally. Barry's taking random hit jobs off the dark web, kidnapping his former acting teacher, and falling back into his old hitman ways. His behavior is not only taking a toll on himself, but also on Sally, who he viciously lashes out at in Episode 2. The entire season, she's been running and starring in her auto-biographical TV series "Joplin" about her experience in an abusive relationship and is finally getting everything she dreamed of as a wide-eyed, hopeful, aspiring actress. While her "glamorous" storyline arguably takes the back seat to Barry's bloody antics, it contains some of the most heartbreaking and depressing moments of the season thus far.

As the audience might’ve suspected from her previous bouts of panic once the stakes are raised, Sally doesn’t do well under pressure. Her ego has inflated, her priorities have muddied, and above all, she still doesn’t know who she is or who she wants people to think she is. Promoting her television show also means promoting “Sally,” something Sally’s been able to avoid as a previously unemployed actress. The fast-paced press junket further cements the fact that Sally is in over her head. In between barking orders at her underlings, which now includes her close friend Natalie who’s serving as her assistant, Sally’s bouncing between the endless “versions” of herself that she thinks she’s supposed to be. How much authenticity is too much authenticity? Should she indulge them in her childhood? Is Sam going to rear his ugly, abusive head, yet again?

Image Via HBO

All of these instances paved the way for Sally’s big moment in Episode 4, where she must give a speech at the premiere of her show. After a strong start, where she thanks her cast and crew for helping her get to where she is now, her panic reaches a crescendo. She breaks down, completely losing her composure and sense of self. Emotions were expected, of course, but Sally’s breakdown behind the mic is far more than on-stage jitters. In just one scene, all of Sally's insecurities, fears, and overall self-doubt that comes with achieving something you've wanted your entire life spills over, making this pressure-cooker moment on stage not only a bit of an embarrassing hiccup but a defining moment for her character. There was no longer anyone for Sally to hide behind.

Similar to the onstage moment in the Season 2 finale, the crowd eats this passionate and raw speech up, but in sharp contrast to what followed after that infamous Season 2 moment, Sally emerges from the experience with a sense of clarity. After the speech, her onscreen daughter, Katie (Elsie Fisher), intervenes and tells her that Barry is a violent man, and she fears Sally’s falling into old relationship habits by staying with him. What Sally does next shows how far she’s come from the person we met in Season 1. Though she thanked him in her speech, Sally knows what has to be done. Rather than shrug off Barry’s lateness, she tells him that his pattern of poor behavior is unacceptable and that their relationship is over. Sally fully embraces her vulnerability, which in turn, gives her the strength to stand her ground and respect herself for the first time in the series.

