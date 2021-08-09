It’s been a long time since we last checked in with HBO’s Barry. The Emmy-winning comedy series aired its last episode in May 2019 and since then production was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, along with other shows like Sucession and Euphoria. Now, the official HBO Twitter account posted a set photo to announce the start of the production of Season 3, which is great news for fans.

The photo shows Bill Hader and Harry Winkler alongside, which suggests we’ll get more of the duo’s dynamics, one of the best parts of the show. Even though Season 3 comes only after a two-year-plus hiatus, there is more to celebrate: Hader, who stars, produces, directs and writes the hit show, recently revealed that Season 4 is already fully written. So, should HBO renew it, a lot of work will already be done, which can speed up production.

Image via HBO

Related: ‘Barry’ Season 3 Set Image Reveals Filming Start, New Gene Cousineau Play

Barry is a comedy series that premiered on HBO in 2018, and it’s currently considered one of the best shows on air. It tells the story of a hitman who gets a mid-life crisis, is bitten by the acting bug and decides to start taking acting classes, all the while trying to escape the dangerous world of killing.

In 2019, Hader took home the trophy of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the Emmys, and the show was also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. It also features Anthony Carrigan, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg and D’Arcy Carden. Last week, Winkler also shared an image revealing that he was filming for Season 3, but this is the first time we see Hader on set.

HBO still hasn't determined a premiere date for Season 3, but we'll be sure to share the news as soon as it is announced.

keep reading: Here’s What’s New to HBO and HBO Max in August 2021

Share Share Tweet Email

Watch: Ryan Reynolds Answers Popular Google Questions About Himself 'Free Guy' opens in theaters this weekend.

Read Next