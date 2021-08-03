Barry star Henry Winkler used his Twitter account to let us know Season 3 is finally shooting, almost one and a half years after the production was shut down at the beginning of the pandemic.

It’s been more than two years since we had a new episode, and by now, we’ve all been going in collective withdraw. Hopefully, with filming back on track, we’ll soon be able to keep following Bill Hader as Barry Berkman, a hitman who decides to become an actor and leave his criminal past behind him.

Barry’s curious and dark premise gave birth to one of the best shows of this decade. Created by Hader Silicon Valley alum Alec Berg, Barry already hauled 30 Emmy nominations in two seasons, with Hader getting awarded an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series prize twice. Wrinkler, who plays acting teacher Gene Cousineau, also took home a prize Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in the first season.

While production has been at a halt due to the Covid crisis, Hader and his Barry collaborators keep working on the show by finishing writing the entire Season 4 even before HBO’s confirmation the show would continue after Season 3. Lucky for all of us, HBO has since then confirmed Barry would indeed be picked up for a fourth season, which gives us at least two more years with this fantastic series.

The news could only be better if HBO decided to shoot Season 3 and 4 back-to-back. No official source ever pointed in this direction, but one can dream, right? There’s still no release date for Season 3 of Barry. Check Winkler’s tweet below:

