Editor’s note: The following interview contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Barry Season 3.

From co-creators Bill Hader and Alec Berg, the HBO dark comedy series Barry is currently in its eight-episode third season, as Barry (Hader) would prefer to focus entirely on acting but instead keeps getting drawn back into the violent world of contract killing. While trying to be a supportive boyfriend to Sally (Sarah Goldberg), who’s getting her own TV series off the ground, and give a helping hand to his acting teacher Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), who he’s feeling some well-placed guilt about, Barry can’t seem to stop being drawn back into the orbit of NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan), which complicates everything.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Stephen Root (who plays Barry’s handler, Fuches) talked about what he’s most excited about with Season 3, what he loves about his character, the very different place Fuches is in, whether anything could change Fuches’ mind when it comes to his plan for revenge, what makes this show a character actor’s dream, and what it’s been like to collaborate with Hader. He also talked about whether he might pop back up again on Perry Mason.

Collider: If the first few episodes of this season are any indication, Season 3 is clearly going to be a wild one for everybody. What are you most excited about fans getting to see this season?

STEPHEN ROOT: I’m just happy that they get to return to these people. The Season 2 finale was pretty brutal with a pretty big cliffhanger, and you start this season not expecting what’s gonna happen. Fuches is in a place where he’s not really interacting with the regular crew. He’s interacting with some other people. NoHo Hank is in a much different relationship than you probably thought would happen. Every character has gone someplace really interesting. I’m really glad they’ve got Sarah [Goldberg]’s story in there because she’s so brilliant. Doing a behind-the-scenes TV thing that is perfect and completely realistic, I was just so happy that she got to have a main stay this season.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'Barry' Season 3: Sarah Goldberg Unpacks the Barry/Sally Dynamic and That Scary Moment in Episode 2

How did things work with this season? You had some scripts, and then COVID happened and Bill Hader decided he was going to figure out Season 4 during that time, and he went back and reworked Season 3 a bit. How much did things change?

ROOT: We had two or three scripts. Instead of having to shoot them and write them at the same time, they could write freely, so they changed a lot of stuff at the beginning of Season 3 and had a great handle on Season 4 because they had the time to do it. I think it only helped this season. That’s the only positive thing I can say about COVID. I think the scripts are a lot better for it . . . The only character I don’t really have a relationship with is Sarah’s character, but I have one with Cousineau and NoHo Hank and Barry. I wish that there was some way that my timeline could come together with Sally, but that hasn’t happened yet.

What have you loved about this character, from day one? What has made him stand out for you?

ROOT: That I get to run the gamut. That’s what you hope for, as a character actor, that you can run the gamut, and this has all of that. This had broad comedy in the first season. This had really subtle dramatic scenes between me and Bill [Hader], and me and Anthony [Carrigan]. It has everything you would want to do, and everything in between. Later in my career, as I’m in now, what I look for is the writing. Is the writing not good, but great? This was great. The actors were great. It has it all, so it was an easy decision.

Image via HBO

When you found out that you’d be kicking off this season on a mountain with goats in Chechnya, what was your reaction to that? Did things get as loud with the goats as it sounded?

ROOT: Yes. We had a lot of goats. We had a lot of herders of goats, and we had a lot of corn, to make the goats do what they wanted to do. It was very windy. It was an extremely windy season. They had wanted to shoot it in August, but it was 105, and it’s supposed to be cold when we were doing it, so Bill decided to push it more towards the end of the season. It was much better and we appreciated not having to sweat out there, but it was very windy and the conditions were hard. But it was goats. It was fun. We had a great time.

Goats definitely don’t seem very trainable.

ROOT: They’re not. They’re all about the food. You can take a big staff and go, “Come on, let’s go this way,” but they don’t care. But if you give them some nice corn in your hand, then they’re gonna follow you until hell freezes over.

We see your character starting to plot and plan his revenge. What has driven him to this point, and is there anything that could change his mind?

ROOT: I don’t think so. I think their relationship is so damaged, but because of Fuches. You’ve gotta remember, the guy wore a wire on Barry. All of this has been put on by himself. He’s still a guy who wants Barry to do what he wants him to do, but Barry’s not gonna do that. Barry is on with another life. He’s jealous of his relationship with Cousineau now, and it’s just not gonna go back to the way he wanted it to be, which is being his “bad uncle.” As Season 3 progresses, you’ll see more and varied ways that he can extract some revenge, even stuff that ties back in with Season 1.

Image via HBO

What do you think Fuches thought would happen with what he did? Do you think he thought about consequences at all?

ROOT: I think Fuches is the kind of person who always thinks he’s doing the right thing at the right time. I think Fuches thinks he’s a good guy, and if he had to wear a wire for Barry, that was just the easiest way to get what he wanted out of the relationship. Fuches doesn’t think he does anything wrong. He’s fine. What he doesn’t understand is why Barry won’t do what he wants him to do. He just can’t get over that. He can’t get over himself. He can’t have a life because his life is thinking about Barry not doing what he wants him to do. He can’t just live a life, unfortunately. He’s not emotionally capable.

What do you most enjoy about the comedy of this show? It’s comedy mixed with absurdity, and it’s still very realistic and dramatic and dark. Is it fun to play that combination of things?

ROOT: It is. It’s a character actor’s dream. What Bill said early on was right. He said, “We’re not gonna show any violence that’s comedic. The violence is gonna be violent, and the comedy is gonna be the comedy.” If you’re showing violence, it’s gotta be real, or else you’re not grounded in reality for the show. And then, the funny stuff is not gonna be funny because, if you’re doing funny violence, it doesn’t work. The fact that he’s kept it that way is to the betterment of the show. As Bill’s character gets more into PTSD and illusions, the guy’s going down a rabbit hole, so in that sense, the show has to get a little darker because its main character is getting darker.

How has it been to work and collaborate with Bill Hader on this, and to work alongside him and have your characters evolve together, but also have him be so creatively involved and directing episodes and collaborating with everybody?

ROOT: The fact that he’s directing most of them now, with Alec Berg, is fantastic because he knows exactly what he wants. That’s what you want in a director, somebody who knows lets you do your work, but knows exactly what he wants and when to nudge. He lets you do your strength. That’s hopefully why he cast me in first place. I have the strength to do comedy and the strength to do drama, and I’ll give you my gut choice, so that you can lead me where you want me to go after that. You wanna work with somebody who respects what you do, and then let them do what they wanna do with you, at that point. It’s been very easy to work with him. He’s a great director. He ruins a tremendous amount of takes by laughing through them, and that’s adorable, so that’s okay.

Image via HBO

Is that something that feels rare?

ROOT: It’s rare to get the quality of writing, and everybody on the same comedy page and drama page, so that everybody can do both. That’s rare. And then, the writing is so good. That’s rare. And then, you have the top being so good, with Bill and Alec. And then, going on down the production line, there’s a no asshole policy, which is great. You hope for that, but you don’t often get it.

What was it like for you to juggle this with doing something like Perry Mason, which is much more dramatic, but so stylized and so beautiful to look at?

ROOT: It was fantastic. I thoroughly enjoyed working on that show because I got to watch Matt [Rhys] work every day, which was like an acting lesson. I got to do both things on that show as well, doing some comedic stuff and some very serious stuff. That was a joy as well. They’ve done Season 2. I’m hoping by Season 3, they’ll bring me back as something, maybe a mayoral candidate. I don’t know.

They have to bring you back, at some point.

ROOT: At some point, you’d think. I’m like a bad penny.

With Barry, do you think Fuches would be better off, if he just stayed on this mountain and started a new life there?

ROOT: Yes, that would be great, but he cannot learn that lesson. He can’t learn to live his life. He has many chances during this season to live a life, and he can’t do it. That’s the flaw of this character. He can’t do it. The revenge is too much for him.

Knowing that Bill Hader has figured out Season 4, do you have any hints?

ROOT: No, I try to forget the things that we do because I wanna see it, as a fan. I read the last three scripts for this season, but I didn’t read them really well because I wanted to see them. As for Season 4, no, we don’t really know anything about that. Hopefully, we’ll all get to act together, at some point. We hardly ever get to do that.

Barry airs on Sunday nights on HBO and is available to stream at HBO Max.

'Barry' Season 3: Anthony Carrigan on the Hank-Barry Dynamic and Surprises Fans Can Expect

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Christina Radish (5255 Articles Published) Christina Radish is a Senior Reporter at Collider. Having worked at Collider for over a decade (since 2009), her primary focus is on film and television interviews with talent both in front of and behind the camera. She is a theme park fanatic, which has lead to covering various land and ride openings, and a huge music fan, for which she judges life by the time before Pearl Jam and the time after. She is also a member of the Critics Choice Association and the Television Critics Association. More From Christina Radish

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe