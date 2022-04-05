HBO has just dropped the official trailer for Season 3 of Barry, starring Bill Hader as a hitman who's decided to pursue acting. The first episode of Season 3 will premiere on HBO on April 24 and will be made available to stream on HBO Max on the same day. In addition to Hader, series regulars on the upcoming season include Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler, and Sarah Burns, who was in the show in a recurring capacity last season. Barry is created by Hader and Alec Berg, who worked on both Curb Your Enthusiasm and Silicon Valley.

The trailer for Barry Season 3 begins with the title character eating what looks like a donut and remembering some troubling events. As a montage begins, it becomes clear that the lives of all the main characters have taken a shift. Barry and Gene seem to be going through their own form of crisis, and it seems as though they are being followed by violence and redemption. Sally seems to have finally gotten her big break, finally knowing what it feels like to experience success doing what you love. Noho Hank and Barry have a heartfelt conversation, with Noho Hank telling Barry that forgiveness has to be earned, before quoting The Shawshank Redemption. As the trailer goes on, a voice-over from Barry explains his relationship with Gene, while many explosive and emotional images flash across the screen.

The recurring cast for Barry Season 3 includes D’Arcy Carden as Natalie Greer and Michael Irby as Cristobal. The premiere episode of Barry Season 3 is titled "Forgiving Jeff" and is directed by Hader, as is the second episode, which is titled "Limonada." The third and fourth episodes are titled "Ben Mendelsohn" and "All the Sauces" respectively, but the rest of the eight episode season's titles have not yet been disclosed. Berg also serves as a director this season, and additional writers include Emma Barrie, Jason Kim, Emily Heller, Duffy Boudreau, and Liz Sarnoff.

Funnyman Bill Hader is perhaps best known as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, but has also appeared in the movies Superbad, Tropic Thunder, The Skeleton Twins, Trainwreck, and It: Chapter Two. Hader also created the satirical comedy series Documentary Now! alongside Seth Meyers and Fred Armisen. Hader is currently experiencing a lot of success with Barry, which has earned him two Emmy Awards and eight overall nominations. Barry has received a total of thirty Emmy nominations throughout its series run.

Season three of Barry premieres on April 24. Check out the new trailer below:

