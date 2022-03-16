Fear not, Barry fans: the drought is finally coming to an end. HBO has released the trailer for the upcoming third season of the Bill Hader-led series. Premiering on Sunday, April 24, the quick teaser gives lots of glimpses at what to expect from the season, which offers plenty of callbacks to the season two finale.

Clocking in at less than a minute, the teaser focuses a great deal on the final moments of Barry's second season, in which Fuches (Stephen Root) revealed that Barry killed Detective Moss (Paula Newsome). She had formed a relationship with Barry's acting teacher, Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler), who recalls this revelation in the final moments of season two. This new season looks to continue the adventures of the discharged Marine-turned-hitman, and the conflict of being pulled between this dangerous life and his desire to pursue acting.

There are also quick shots to several of the characters audiences have come to love, most notably Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan). Barry is also seen briefly reuniting with his acting partner Sally (Sarah Goldberg), in a rare moment of the trailer that shows him not out to get Fuches. Action plays a major role in the teaser as well, with even Cousineau contemplating getting in on the danger by pulling out a gun. Per the dialogue, this new season truly looks to focus on whether people can really change and become the version he/she wants to be, a conflict that Barry will undoubtedly come face-to-face with.

HBO released the following synopsis for Barry's third season:

"Desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion, Barry (Hader) is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren't the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season three finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice."

HBO confirmed last month that an April premiere date was set for the third season. Filming on the season began back in August, though Hader confirmed that season four has also been written in an exclusive interview with Collider. This was as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, though Hader noted the clear advantages to this process with the following:

“We mapped out Season 4 and then went back and started laying stuff in Season 3 that could be in Season 4 and it was really helpful. It was kind of like a great way of, I mean Season 3, we end up kind of fully overhauling a lot of elements of it because we had written four. So it was good.”

Barry returns to HBO on Sunday, April 24, with the first of its eight episodes. The premiere and new episodes will be available simultaneously on HBO Max. Check out the teaser for season three below:

