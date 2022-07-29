Particularly as the stakes get higher, tensions continue to mount, and the drama appropriately escalates, Barry has only gotten more serious with each successive episode. Gradually drifting away from its darkly comedic start, the Bill Hader series is practically as bleak and heavy as any drama on TV at the moment. Maybe even more so, in fact. This summer's season finale, in particular, was a nearly stone-faced affair; you'd be forgiven if you didn't laugh once during the events that unfurled. But behind the scenes, it's a whole other story, thankfully. And the proof can be found on Henry Winkler's ever-delightful Twitter, which gave us our first official look at the upcoming fourth season.

As the chipper actor revealed on his social media page, it's nothing but smiles during rehearsal on Barry Season 4. While we should expect the action that ensues this season to be no less than intense, our three principal actors, including Sarah Goldberg, look as happy as can be. We don't have a clue what will go down in these soon-to-be-filmed eight episodes, but one thing is for certain. These three are ready for another season of great television — should it match the level of the previous three seasons, of course.

Though it hasn't been announced when Barry is expected to start filming its fourth season, the cameras should be rolling soon, particularly if they're on their first day of rehearsals. Hopefully, this season goes smoother than last time's; the COVID-19 pandemic caused Season 3's rehearsals and production to be put on pause indefinitely. It's unclear if this forthcoming fourth season is expected to be Barry's last. As the showrunner, as well as star, writer, and director of the show, Hader has been vague about whether or not the show will continue past this point.

Image via Henry Winkler

RELATED:

Barry Season 3: Henry Winkler On His Character And Working With Bill Hader

If it is truly the curtain call for the acclaimed series, it's not due to a lack of enthusiasm from our three principal actors. They're clearly affectionate for each another, and they'll hopefully produce more great work with next year's much-anticipated new season.

An amusing thing about this tweet that doesn't have much value but is worth noting: Winkler tagged not the official Barry Twitter account, but a fan account by mistake (though the handle, @hbo_barry, sounds legit) and he ended the tweet by writing "HAPPY" in all captions, as though he Goldberg and Winkler's big, wide toothy grins don't translate their enthusiasm to Winkler's million followers.

As folks who watched this season's finale know (and I'll dance around spoilers for anyone reading who hasn't caught up yet), it's unclear how Season 4 is set to go down, particularly with all the characters in different places — physically as well as emotionally. The third season's wrap-up, in some respects, felt like a series closer, though there are still quite a few dangling plot threads that viewers hope will be addressed in this potentially last season.

Each year, Hader continues to impress with his work in front and behind the camera, and this season will surely be his most daunting, particularly as he's planning to direct all eight episodes this year. Additionally, Winkler and Goldberg's performances continue to develop and astound in rich and compelling ways, and it'll be intriguing, to say the least, to see where they'll go.

There are a lot of unanswered questions about Barry's fourth season. But no matter what will transpire, it looks like Winkler and his fellow cast members will have a great time shooting it. Check out the trailer for Season 3 below: