Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 of Barry.Eight years after escaping prison, Barry Berkman (Bill Hader) has tried to move on from his life of wanton violence to start anew in Barry Season 4. He thought he could finally leave things behind and make a new life for himself with Sally (Sarah Goldberg), starting a family in the middle of nowhere where nobody could find them. That perfect life gets thrown into jeopardy when Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) returns to the world after going missing for eight years, with the news being followed up by a report that he'll be consulting on a film about his past with Barry. After hearing this, Barry decides that there is only one solution to this problem: he needs to kill Gene Cousineau.

That's easier said than done. Not only is Barry morally conflicted about killing his former friend and mentor, but Sally tries to convince Barry not to go through with it. Not because she cares more about Gene, but because she doesn't want to end up in prison like her husband did. She also certainly doesn't want to be alone with their son, John Berkman Jr. (Zachary Golinger), as she is clearly incapable of caring for him due to her crippling alcoholic tendencies. Despite this, Barry makes the trip to Los Angeles with the intention of murdering his acting teacher. Even that goal is bound to cause quite a few moral issues for the aspiring actor and bloodthirsty hitman, who has always tried to do the right thing even though violence seems always to be the outcome.

Barry Still Can't Decide Between Right and Wrong

The big time-jump in Barry Season 4 does a great job showing the hypocrisy and struggles of Barry since he became a father. While he's a bit better at the facade he's created in comparison to Sally, he's still dealing with his justifications for why he does what he does. For example, in Episode 5, Barry has fluctuating opinions about President Abraham Lincoln. At first, he teaches John all about how he was one of the country's best leaders, but then flip-flops on that idea when he listens to a podcast discussing how he was allegedly one of the worst.

That trend of flip-flopping opinions continues in Episode 6, this time focusing on Barry's newfound love of religion. First, he listens to a standard sermon that preaches that violence and killing are wrong and will lead to eternal damnation should those who commit such acts persist. That doesn't help Barry in his predicament, as he feels that the only way to protect his new life is to kill Gene (though Sally does accuse her husband of using that as an excuse just to get revenge on Gene). Thankfully, there is another religious podcast that offers a different perspective on violence and murder, and this also becomes the moment when Bill Burr makes his appearance in the hit show.

Who Does Bill Burr Play in 'Barry'?

The list of cameos in Barry Season 4 continues to grow, with prolific stand-up comedian Bill Burr making a voice-over cameo on the latest episode of the hit dark comedy's final season. After being a guest star in the first two seasons of The Mandalorian, the funnyman dropped by to offer some strange advice to the conflicted Barry Berkman, who is still mulling over the idea of murdering Henry Winkler's narcissistic Gene Cousineau.

Barry begins his drive to the house of Gene's son and grandson, expecting that to be the place where his former acting teacher would go. Still, Barry has his doubts about killing somebody he was so close to, and feels he needs some sort of validation to do what he feels he needs to do. He finds that in a wacky podcast, hosted by Bill Burr's character, Pastor Nick Saint Angelo. The cameo is made even more appropriate given that Barry is often compared to Breaking Bad, in which Burr also guest-starred as an incompetent henchman of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk).

In the podcast, Saint Angelo quickly jumps into how murder is "definitely not a sin," and he has a surprisingly personal take on the topic. After introducing his case by saying that there are plenty of justified killings in the Bible (even going as far as to say those moments are his favorite part of the book), Saint Angelo says that he used to be an enforcer on a hockey team called the Rockford Ice Hawks. He then states that he was sentenced to ten years in prison for murdering a fellow player during a game. Many would probably expect that Saint Angelo would be remorseful for his actions, but he actually thinks the killing was wholly justified as the player he killed caused an injury to a teammate of his.

When the deranged podcaster declares that his premeditated murder was a sign from God, Barry responds with a "bingo" and sees that as a proper justification for killing Gene. That confidence boost is then thrown into doubt again when Gene's grandson gets home, likely reminding Barry of his own son.

Who Else Has Cameos in Season 4?

There have been quite a few great unexpected cameos in Barry Season 4. The first came in Episode 3 when Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro stopped by the series, playing a character fittingly called Toro, the fixer who sends the assassins to kill Barry in prison at the request of NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) and Cristobal (Michael Irby). In the same episode, we see one of those would-be assassins is played by Fred Armisen, who is a close friend of Hader's after working with him on Saturday Night Live and Documentary Now! Finally, Episode 4 featured the writer and director of CODA, Sian Heder, as herself, where she is unwillingly directing a big-budget superhero film. Additionally, SNL cast member James Austin Johnson and Barry composer David Wingo lent their voices to the other pastor podcast hosts in Episode 6.