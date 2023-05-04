Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 of Barry

Episode 4 of the final season of HBO's Barry really pulls no punches. Though it might not look like it at first glance, it's by far the bleakest and most violent the show has been in a while. And considering that this is Barry that we're talking about, this is definitely saying something. Throughout its roughly 30 minutes of runtime, the aptly titled “It Takes a Psycho” destroys the lives of not just one, but at least three of the show’s most important characters. Sally (Sarah Goldberg) says good-bye to her beloved career and leaves Hollywood behind with her psycho ex, Barry (Bill Hader). Meanwhile, Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) shoots his own son believing him to be his psycho former student, Barry. And then there are Cristobal (Michael Irby) and Hank (Anthony Carrigan)…

In a scene that is full of horror, pain, and betrayal, “It Takes a Psycho” puts an end to the most beloved relationship in Barry. Shocking many of its fans, the HBO dramedy killed Cristobal and did so by using none other than its ray of sunshine and series best character, NoHo Hank, as a weapon. Quite frankly, we should’ve seen this coming: Barry was never a show to sugarcoat just how horrible its characters and the world of crime they inhabit are. Still, it was one hell of a blow to see Cristobal die in such a horrid manner. His death not only spells the tragic end of one of modern TV’s most engaging love stories, it also puts a damper on viewers’ hopes for a happy ending for the show. Abandon hope all ye who watch this episode: the world of Barry is a grim place, and it will only get darker from this point on.

Related: The Coen Brothers’ Surprising Influence on 'Barry'

What Happens in ‘Barry’ Season 4, Episode 4?

Image via HBO

Written by Taofik Kolade, Alec Berg, and Bill Hader, and directed by Hader, this episode picks up right from where the previous left off, with Cristobal excited to start his legit sand business, but Hank? Well...not so much. It’s not that he doesn’t want to rule Los Angeles 50-50 with his beloved Bolivian crime boss, of course. It’s just that he recently received a visit from a former partner from the Chechen mob. Back in “You’re Charming,” Batir (JB Blanc) reemerged from the ashes and informed NoHo Hank that the Elders don’t take kindly to his new business. He gives Hank a choice between rejoining forces with the Chechens or getting himself killed alongside his partners, Cristobal included.

It’s the kind of choice that isn’t much of a choice at all. However, instead of confiding in Cristobal and looking for a way out of this situation together, Hank decides to keep it all to himself. And so, by himself, he makes his fateful decision. During a party to celebrate the launch of their new business, he lures his associates to the inside of a sand silo. While everyone is playing and taking selfies on top of the merchandise, Hank steps out and opens the silo, drowning his would-be partners in sand. Cristobal almost dies in what is by far Barry’s most terrifying scene, but he is saved at the last minute by Hank. Saving Cristobal from this terrible fate, however, is only delaying the inevitable…

Back at home, Cristobal is horrified that Hank had the nerve to kill all those men in cold blood. Hank tries to reason with him, arguing that there was nothing else he could do and that he merely had his and Cristobal’s well-being at heart. It’s all to no avail. Calling Hank a psychopath, Cristobal refuses to stay by his side one second more. Hank, in turn, tries to stop him from leaving, warning him that he knows too much, but it doesn’t matter. Cristobal takes his car keys, and Hank closes the door behind him. When the door reopens, we see Cristobal’s dead body on the floor, surrounded by the members of Hank’s “family.”

Cristobal’s Tragic Death Makes a Lot of Narrative Sense

Image via HBO

And just like that, with the snap of a finger, everyone’s most beloved Barry pairing was over, not with a bang, but a whimper. The couple that had been gaining momentum ever since Season 2, garnering compliments both for the performances of its actors and for being a great piece of queer representation, is over. It’s a stab to the heart of every fan that expected this adorkable relationship to have a happy ending; the only one amidst the many tragedies that make up a show such as Barry. After all, throughout three seasons filled with abuse, betrayal, murder, and depression, Hank and Cristobal have always been a beacon of light. Why would this change all of a sudden in the series’ final season?

Well, let’s look at things from a different perspective. Barry has always been an extremely dark series, even though it sometimes deceives us into thinking otherwise through long moments of carefree humor and even joy. Especially in Seasons 1 and 2, we have been repeatedly led to believe that Barry is a redeemable character or that the universe he inhabits errs more towards the absurdly funny than towards the absurdly cruel. This illusion, however, is broken down by the show itself time and time again: writers have never shied away from showing us how toxic Barry’s relationship with Sally actually is or how his sheer presence is enough to ruin the lives of those that love him most. The series also has never made light of how traumatized Barry is, making it perfectly clear that he both enacted and underwent horrors during his time in Afghanistan. In other words, whenever we think that Barry is a light series, showrunners are quick to tell us that, even though it is a comedy, it is still very heavy.

In this scenario, NoHo Hank’s romance with Cristobal has always been a sort of relief from the show’s overall darkness. Sure, Hank and Cristobal have gone through their fair share of traumatizing moments, such as Cristobal getting kidnaped and tortured by his ex-wife. But, even so, their relationship was always a sure thing, a loving respite from all the pain contained in Barry. Cristobal’s unrelenting optimist and Hank’s buoyant personality played off of each other beautifully, and made for one of the most charming duos currently on television.

However, there have always been traces of darkness in their story, and not just coming from the outside world. Let’s not forget that Hank planned a whole massacre in Season 2 just because Cristobal was getting too close to the Burmese for his taste. And let’s also not forget that Hank blackmailed Barry into training his army of killers. In a nutshell, let’s not forget that Hank, much like Barry himself, is an extremely damaged man living in a cruel world. Why shouldn’t we expect the series to show us the full extent of his viciousness and the consequences of his actions? It’s, of course, a pity that his narrative punishment came in the form of Cristobal’s murder, but, much like Barry, the people that Hank harms are the ones that love him the most.

Cristobal’s Death Spells the End of Innocence for 'Barry'

Image via HBO

But even though it makes sense for Cristobal to die in Barry Season 4, that doesn’t mean viewers won’t be hurt by his demise. For starters, the end of Cristobal and Hank’s romance is also the end of a positive portrayal of a queer relationship on screen. Positive, in this sentence, should not be construed as “unproblematic,” but as complex. Hank and Cristobal are extremely human characters, with warts and all, and watching them engage in a somewhat healthy relationship was undoubtedly a boon for many viewers hardened by decades of poor LGBTQIA+ representation. Though there was arguably no other possible ending for this romance, it might still feel like a betrayal to some fans.

Furthermore, Cristobal’s death also represents the definitive end of Barry’s "age of innocence." Though the show has always been pretty clear about the horrors of the universe it portrays, it avoids that Game of Thrones-y “everyone can die” pitfall by placing some characters in a sort of narrative bell jar. Hank and Cristobal, for instance, have always felt protected from any terrible fate due to their bubbly personalities and a sort of obliviousness. We weren’t expecting their time to come any day soon, nor were we expecting it to come with such an appetite for destruction. These plot protections were part of what kept the balance between levity and darkness that the show has always been able to maintain. With these safeguards no longer in place, there’s no knowing what might come next. From now on, on Barry, all characters are fair game, and this dramedy’s humor just got a lot darker.