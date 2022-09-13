Over the course of three visceral seasons, HBO's Barry has become one of the most surprising and morbidly compelling shows on television. As the star, showrunner, and primary writer/director, Bill Hader has crafted a compelling and tightly-wound character study, one that isn't afraid to veer into the darkest and most unsuspecting avenues in order to explore the increasingly blackening mindset of its title figure. And through its crackerjack plotting, sharp storytelling, and bold filmmaking choices, the craft has only gotten better with each successive season. But as the show is currently in the midst of filming its fourth season, one has to wonder how far it'll go. The third season ended things in a decidedly conclusive way, which suggests that a conclusion is dawning. Could Season 4 be the end? Well, we don't have any real confirmation on the matter, but that's what Henry Winkler thinks. And the guy would have a good idea.

During a red carpet event at this year's Emmys Awards, as Variety reported, the award-winning TV actor was asked if this currently in-the-works season is slated to be the last. While there's no confirmation of such at the moment, Winkler seems to think that will be the case. After all, Hader and fellow showrunner Alec Berg have often operated under the logic of following things as far as they should go, purposefully, and it would seem that Barry will soon stretch past the point of logical sense. There comes a time when things have to wrap up, and while Winkler isn't happy about it, that point in time is nearly on the horizon.

Here's what Winkler said:

Because Bill [Hader] and Alec [Berg] never try to stretch [themselves] ... they don't want to push it.

Image via HBO

RELATED:

'Barry' Season 4: Henry Winkler Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look At Rehearsal

While it's certainly disheartening to know that Barry's latest season might also be its last, it's ultimately encouraging to know that Hader, Berg, and their talented team would rather keep the show going strong (assuming this currently in-the-works season will match or exceed what's come before, of course) than push it past its breaking point. The show's immense success is attributed to its well-tuned structure and pacing, most certainly. And ultimately, any attempts to push the story past any logical conclusions seems antithetical to what Berg and Hader have done so far. It's better to end it strong than to overextend itself.

Plus, it's clear that Hader has been bitten by the directing bug, and it's likely that he'll want to use the show's success to catapult his filmmaking career. He's planning to call the shots on every episode of this upcoming season, and he's already teased an ambitious directorial vehicle that he hopes to make after his commitments to this show. Thus, it seems like a given that Barry's fourth season will be its last one. And Winkler's comments only seem to confirm those pesky suspicions. But nothing is official quite yet.

Barry's first three seasons are available to stream on HBO Max. Check out Winkler's comments below:

For more 2022 Emmys news: