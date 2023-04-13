Bill Hader’s labor of love, the hit series Barry, will come to an end with its fourth season and will leave fans in a bittersweet spot of finally seeing their favorite character’s story coming to an end as well as not having him for another season on our screens. The highly anticipated Season 4 will pick up right after the shocking Season 3 finale and will see Barry in the toughest spot ever. While Hader aces his role as the ex-marine turned hitman who loves acting, he has also directed numerous episodes in the series garnering much critical acclaim for it.

While fans wait for the final season to drop later this month, Empire Magazine has unveiled a new image to hype fans further. The image sees Barry in jail, while it does not give away much; mostly, he seems pissed off and distressed at the same time. While plot details are kept tightly under wraps the logline hints at an “explosive and hilarious final chapter of Barry.”

Barry’s Successful Run So Far

After Barry got arrested in the finale of the third season, fans can’t wait to see what’s next for him. The series has been a fan favorite right from its debut and has garnered much critical acclaim, with ample Emmy nominations for each season. While Hader does a good job of portraying the character, he does an even better job at directing various episodes. He told Empire, “This was a big thing that happened with me making this show: I finally got a chance to direct, which was something I’ve always wanted to do. Acting was the thing I liked, but writing and directing was where my heart was.”

Under Hader’s direction, Season 4 is brimming with deft character work, deliciously dark humor, and surprising plot twists. The actor-director tells, “I feel much more confident in my abilities, but I’m still learning. It’s the same thing with acting, where over time it becomes more intuitive. You’re taking risks and that’s where the good stuff comes from, and also bad stuff comes from and you learn from it.” The previously released trailer shows Barry in a dark spot yet still trying to connect with important people in his life. He’s broken trust and hurt many in his life and seems to be making up for it in the final season.

Along with Hader as Barry, the series also casts Stephen Root as Monroe Fuches, Sarah Goldberg as Sally Reed, Anthony Carrigan as NoHo, Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau, and Sarah Burns as Detective Mae.

Barry Season 4 drops on April 16. Check out a trailer below: