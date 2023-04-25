Whenever we watch a movie or a TV show titled after a character, it’s pretty clear from the get-go who it’s going to be about. You don’t press play on I, Tonya expecting it to be a story told from the perspective of Nancy Kerrigan. Likewise, you don’t even have to watch the whole first episode of Ted Lasso to figure out who the main character is. When Bill Hader is first referred to as Barry in HBO's Barry, that’s the show pointing out its protagonist to the viewers, eliminating any iota of mystery.

But being a series or movie protagonist doesn’t necessarily mean being its de facto star. More often than not, there are other characters that manage to steal the show even though their names aren’t featured in the title card. Who do you remember more from Disney’s Sleeping Beauty: Aurora or Maleficent? And when you think of the greatest characters in Barry, who is the first one that comes to mind? Is it the titular hitman-turned-actor-turned-hitman? Or is it everyone’s favorite crime boss and romantic hero, NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan)?

Related: Bill Hader Tells us What He Wants to Do After 'Barry' Season 4 (Other Than Take a Vacation)

NoHo Hank Keeps ‘Barry’ Light Even Through Its Darkest Moments

Image via HBO

Introduced early on in the very first episode of Barry, NoHo Hank is by far the most awesome character in the series and, let's face it, the show's actual star. This in no way should be interpreted as a slight to Bill Hader or any other actor in the show. Hader is, of course, irreplaceable as Barry Berkman, as is Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau, Sarah Goldberg as Sally Reed, and so on. As a matter of fact, few shows are as perfectly cast as Barry. However, even among such amazing performances, Carrigan’s NoHo Hank stands out. From the character’s story to the sheer talent and luminousness of its performer, it’s hard not to find reasons to fall in love with NoHo Hank. In the end, there’s just no denying that Barry wouldn't be the same without his presence.

NoHo Hank is part of the engine that sets the plot of Barry into motion. And, from the moment we are introduced to him in Episode 1, it is quite clear that this character is one of a kind. A warm, fuzzy gangster with a penchant for the dramatic, NoHo Hank might initially feel out of place in an episode of television about a Chechen mob boss hiring a hitman to take out his wife’s lover. But make no mistake: NoHo Hank is right where he is supposed to be.

It might be hard to remember this considering just how much he has come to love Barry over the course of the series, to the point of jeopardizing his relationship to take him out of prison, but NoHo Hank was initially one of the series’ antagonists. After seeing Barry fraternizing with Ryan (Tyler Jacob Moore) after theater class instead of simply offing the guy, Hank is shocked and takes it upon himself to get rid of such a useless hitman. The plan backfires horrendously. Barry is way too good of a killer to be taken down in such an amateurish stakeout as the one set up by Hank. In the end, the mobster with a heart of gold is the sole survivor of a massacre that gets Barry targeted by the police for the first time in his long career as a killer.

Season 4, so far, has Barry working with the FBI and NoHo Hank waffling back and forth between wanting to kill Barry and wanting to save Barry. However, throughout most of the show, Hank is probably the closest thing Barry has to a friend. Sure, he blackmails Barry into killing people and teaching Murder 101 to young Chechen recruits, but he also has a real soft spot for the guy. He's the only person that knows the truth about Barry and is still kind to him. I mean, the amount of times that Hank has gone out of his way to ensure Barry’s safety isn’t something fans should overlook. He has even betrayed his own allies in the Chechen mob in order to warn Barry about a trap that would’ve gotten him killed.

He does that because that’s just the kind of man that NoHo Hank is. Despite the cruelty of his surroundings, Hank is a true ray of sunshine that has somehow managed to keep his heart pure (or at least as pure as a gangster’s heart can be). It’s not just his kindness towards Barry that shows his warm personality. It’s also the fact that he just really wants his men to get along with the Bolivians and the naïveté of actions such as sending a bullet to Bolivia just to make an assassination more dramatic. Sure, NoHo Hank has his moments of cruelty, but even then we can’t help but feel a little for him. Of course, he had it in for the chief of the Burmese cartel, but that’s just because she was getting in the way of his relationship with Cristobal (Michael Irby). Can you really blame him? Let the one that never felt like an outsider in their own element cast the first stone!

This fuzziness ensures that virtually all scenes involving NoHo Hank have a light tinge to them. That is important because Barry is a show that can get pretty heavy from time to time, so much so that it can be hard to remember that it is supposed to be a comedy. Hank might have his dark moments, such as when he is kidnaped by the Bolivians, but, overall, he helps keep things a little sunnier. Especially when Barry is going through his hardest moments, killing long-time friends or threatening the well-being of his girlfriend, Hank’s presence is essential to preserve the show’s balance.

Anthony Carrigan’s Energetic and Radiant Performance Steals Every Scene

Image via HBO

The writers and directors behind the episodes of Barry deserve a lot of praise for creating such a necessary character for a show like this. However, if we had to choose just one person to thank for the existence of NoHo Hank as we know and love him, it would have to be Anthony Carrigan. Through his performance, Carrigan makes Hank the engaging character that he is, and it’s really a crime that he hasn’t yet been awarded an Emmy despite his two nominations in 2019 and 2022. To get an idea of just how incredible his performance is, Hank wasn't even supposed to survive the first episode of the show. It was Carrigan's talent that made the showrunners go back on their decision to kill him.

Carrigan takes the outlandish premise of the "adorkable" Chechen mobster and sells it to us so convincingly that it can often be a shock to come back to the real world just to realize that NoHo Hank doesn't exist. Through his gestures, his voice, his accent, and even the rolling of his eyes, Carrigan becomes Hank to the point where seeing him out of character feels unreal. The secret is in the details. NoHo Hank has a way of twitching his mouth and shaking his hands that is entirely his and his alone.

And, yet, it is Carrigan’s as well. It is nearly impossible to imagine any other actor as NoHo Hank. Carrigan’s performance is so amazing that he doesn’t just do his scenes well: he steals them completely, even when he’s not supposed to be at the center of the stage. This is what truly makes him the actual star of the show. Whether you’re watching Fuches being tortured or Barry just trying to go through his day-to-day life as a Lululemon employee, your eyes will turn to Carrigan as soon as he pops on screen. Sure, the show is still great when he’s not around, but his presence makes everything a heck of a lot better.

Nothing Beats the Lethal Love Story of NoHo Hank and Cristobal

Image via HBO

Last, but not least, if we’re praising Anthony Carrigan and NoHo Hank for his role in Barry, we have to bring up the romance between the Chechen mobster and the Bolivian crime boss, Cristobal Sifuentes. Despite being a show largely about death and trauma, Barry has its fair share of romantic subplots, from Gene’s brief affair with Detective Janice Moss (Paula Newsome) to Barry’s own complicated relationship with Sally. Still, none of these romances hold a candle to the beauty and the sadness of Hank and Cristobal’s love story.

Before becoming one of the best TV duos of 2022, Cristobal and NoHo Hank started off as enemies during the Chechen mob’s war with the Bolivians. However, when the two crime syndicates join forces, they quickly become friends. From there, it’s just a matter of time until they fall in love with one another. The problem is that their love isn’t exactly well-received by the sexist, homophobic, grudge-holding members of their gangs. From shaky alliances to demands of revenge to jealous wives, NoHo Hank and Cristobal face every kind of challenge to get their love on track. It’s a romance that truly has it all: the pining, the hardships, and the joy that comes with overcoming all obstacles.

Season 3 of Barry ended with NoHo Hank hitting rock bottom and coming back on top just at the last second. Kidnaped by his wife, Cristobal is taken back to Bolivia, where he is relentlessly tortured to give up his newfound love. Meanwhile, NoHo Hank decides to track down his boyfriend in South America, and ends up locked in a cell, waiting helplessly for his death. But, through the power of love, Hank is able to free himself and rescue Cristobal. Season 4 of Barry starts with the happy couple back in California. Cristobal wants to get legit and join the construction sand business. Hank, on the other hand, is not so sure about it. And now that Barry is back in the picture, there’s no way of knowing how long their domestic bliss will last. Still, here’s hoping for a happy ending, because if there’s one couple in Barry that deserves it, it's NoHo Hank and Cristobal Sifuentes.