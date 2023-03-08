There comes a time in every man's life when he must atone for his sins and that's exactly what depressed hitman turned wannabe actor Barry Berkman has to do in the fourth and final season of this acclaimed HBO series.

Co-created by Bill Hader and Alec Berg, Barry follows focuses on a mentally unstable Afghanistan veteran (Hader) who has become entrenched in the criminal underbelly of Cleveland, Ohio. While out on a mission to kill a target in Los Angeles, Barry stumbles his way into an acting class led by the egocentric but weirdly charming Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) where he not only falls in love with the aspiring actress Sally (Sarah Goldberg) but falls in love with the art of acting. Unfortunately, his desire to leave his life of crime behind proves to be near impossible.

Over the course of three seasons, the dark comedy has received 44 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and has won nine, including back-to-back wins for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Hader and one win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Winkler.

After Season 3's stunning cliffhanger ending, fans of the series have been anxiously awaiting any news on the fourth season, and now it's almost here.

When Does Barry Season 4 Premiere?

The first three seasons of Barry premiered in the Spring time, just in time before the window for Emmy Eligibility closes at the end of May, and Season 4 will be no different. The first episode of Season 4 will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on April 16, 2022, at 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT, with new episodes to follow weekly at the same time on Sunday nights. The series finale will air on June 4, 2023.

How Many Episodes Will There Be in Barry Season 4?

As was the case with the prior season, Season 4 of Barry will only be 8 episodes long. No information is known as to the exact runtime for each episode, but it will likely follow the same trajectory as previous seasons. The shortest episodes have clocked in at 26 minutes while the longest episodes have been around 35 minutes. All three seasons have been 4 hours in length, and the same should be the case with Season 4.

Is There a Trailer for Barry Season 4?

HBO released the first official teaser trailer for Barry Season 4 online on March 7, 2023. Set to The Walker Brothers' "After The Lights Go Out," quickly recaps where we last left the characters, as Barry has finally been arrested and Sally leaves towards the airport. It's then revealed that, at least for the first episode, Barry will be spending time in prison. The teaser shows him on the phone with Gene Cousineau telling him that he loves him, with Gene solemnly stating "Barry, I got you." It is also revealed that Barry will be joined by his handler-turned-arch-nemesis Fuches (Stephen Root) while behind bars. The trailer then flashes through the series' ensemble in various situations, including Sally walking to the set of what seems to be a superhero movie looking defeated, Gene Cousineau clutching a pistol, NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) in distress, Jim Moss (Robert Wisdom) looking paranoid, Fuches smirking while being interrogated, and Barry having a breakdown in his cell. The trailer ends with Barry on the phone, with whom is not known, sinisterly declaring "So help me God, if I get out of here; I'm coming for you."

Who Stars in Barry Season 4?

As can be seen from the trailer a majority of the cast will be returning for the final season including Bill Hader as Barry, Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau, Stephen Root as Monroe Fuches, Sarah Goldberg as Sally, and Anthony Carrigan as NoHo Hank. Robert Wisdom who had a recurring role in Season 3 as Jim Moss has been upgraded to a series regular.

Other returning players for Season 4 include Michael Irby as Cristobal, Fred Melamed as Tom Posorro, Andrew Leeds as Leo, and Jessy Hodges as Lindsay.

New to the cast this season will be Patrick Fischler (The Right Stuff) who will recur as a character named Lon Oneil.

While yet to be confirmed other potential cast members for Barry Season 4 include James Hiroyuki Liao as Albert, Sarah Burns as Detective Mae Dunn, D'Arcy Carden as Natalie, and Darrell Britt-Gibson as Jermaine.

Much like previous seasons, Season 4 will likely have plenty of cameos that have yet to be announced.

What Is Barry Season 4 About?

Image via HBO

HBO revealed the synopsis for Barry Season 4 alongside the teaser trailer, which reads:

Cousineau (Henry Winkler) is hailed as a hero as Barry’s (Bill Hader) arrest has shocking consequences. It’s all been leading up to this - the explosive and hilarious final chapter of Barry.

Also released alongside the trailer was an exclusive interview with Bill Hader from Variety, where the multi-hyphenate elaborated on what to expect out of the final episodes of his Emmy-winning series:

"But to me, there are still so many questions with the other characters, and with Barry — and there’s so many things unsaid. What happens in Season 4 is structurally radical in some ways, but it made sense for what I think the characters needed to go through, and what I think the whole show is always kind of headed towards. You realize, well, we could pad a lot of stuff, and just make story. But if we’re going forward, it ends in Season 4."

Who Is the Creative Team Behind Barry Season 4?

Barry was co-created by Bill Hader and Alec Berg who also executive produce the series alongside Aida Rodgers (Perry Mason) and Liz Sarnoff (Lost). Duffy Boudreau (Big Mouth) serves as a co-executive producer while Julie Camino (Insecure) will act as a producer.

Hader also led the writers for Season 4 which also include Sarnoff, Boudreau, Taofik Kolade (Atlanta), Emma Barrie (Splitting Up Together), Mark Ashmore and Nicky Hirsch.

While previous seasons had multiple directors, Hader will be directing all eight episodes of Season 4.

When Did Barry Season 4 Film?

Image via HBO

Hader and his team had already written Season 4 of Barry before cameras had even rolled on Season 3, mainly due to the Pandemic. In an interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub, Hader revealed that mapping out Season 4 led to him and his team re-writing some of Season 3:

“We mapped out Season 4 and then went back and started laying stuff in Season 3 that could be in Season 4 and it was really helpful. It was kind of like a great way of, I mean Season 3, we end up kind of fully overhauling a lot of elements of it because we had written four. So it was good.”

Production on the fourth season officially kicked off in July 2022, with Henry Winkler announcing the first day of rehearsal on Twitter.

While filming has wrapped, Hader told Variety that he will be doing reshoots in the coming weeks: