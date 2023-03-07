Well the wait has been killer, but it looks like we will finally see the long-awaited final episodes of HBO's hit comedy Barry. Variety has announced the premiere date of the series' fourth and final season in an exclusive report. The series' fourth season will premiere on April 16, 2023. Along with the release date announcement, the report also included a look at the fourth season's teaser trailer.

Barry originally premiered on HBO in 2018. The series followed a low-level hitman named Barry, played by Bill Hader, who has become disillusioned with his career. On an assignment, Barry moves to Los Angeles, but soon finds himself enmeshed in the world of acting. However, his dreams of stardom are marred by his dark past, which creeps into every corner of his increasingly complicated life.

Season 3 of the series ended with Barry finally being arrested, after having been lured by his former acting mentor Gene Cousineau, played by Henry Winkler. What lies ahead for Barry will be revealed in the upcoming fourth and final season. Along with the teaser and release date announcement, the series' co-creator and star Bill Hader gave Variety some insight into what to expect for Barry's exit.

Season 4 Faces Interesting Challenges

Moving forward with the fourth season of the series poses some challenges, of course. With Barry now behind bars, some creativity is in order. Of the direction of Season 4 Hader said, "Season 4 is structurally radical in some ways, but it made sense for what I think the characters needed to go through, and what I think the whole show is always kind of headed towards."

Hader, it seems, was pretty insistent on ending Barry with Season 4, saying that "...we could pad a lot of stuff, and just make story. But if we're going forward, it ends with Season 4." However, when Hader broke the news to Amy Gravitt, longtime Executive Vice President of HBO Original Programming, she apparently was more than a little anguished over the news. However, Gravitt noted that "[e]very decision that he’s made about the story, or the jump between seasons, has made sense — so I had to go with his gut on that,” she said. She continued, saying, "[o]bviously, now that we’re here, we’re feeling sentimental about it. But it really does feel like it’s the right time to finish the show.”

Season 4 of Barry will premiere on HBO on April 16, 2023. You can read Hader's exclusive interview with Variety here. You can take a look at the new poster and teaser below.