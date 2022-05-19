Barry is the kind of show that, on paper, you might say "what?!", but watching it, it's a beautiful display of just how talented star Bill Hader is, and now we're getting a Season 4! News broke from HBO that the dark comedy will begin production on its fourth season in Los Angeles in June with Hader directing all eight episodes. The series was created by Hader and Alec Berg and they both serve as executive producers.

The series follows Barry Berkman, a hitman who ends up in Los Angeles for a job and finds him at a loss for what to do with his life, so he starts taking acting classes. And through the first two seasons and into Season 3, we see just how distraught Barry is by everything that has happened to him in his life and the struggles he constantly faces. He's hurt those he loved, he's alone, and he's struggling and with how Season 3 is going currently, it's going to be fascinating to see where the creatives take the show for Season 4 and (hopefully) beyond.

The logline for the current season of Barry (which wraps up on June 12) is as follows:

Desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his newfound passion, Barry (Bill Hader) is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But getting out is messy. While Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren't the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place? Season three finds Barry and the other characters trying to make the right choice.

Amy Gravitt, who is the executive vice president of HBO programming, had nothing but kind words to say about the show. “Bill, Alec and the entire cast and crew delivered an exquisite third season of BARRY, it’s a masterful blend of laughs and suspense,” said Gravitt. “I’m so happy to announce that we are picking up the fourth season.”

There's so much about Barry that just works. From it's incredible cast, which includes Hader, Henry Winkler, Stephen Root, Anthong Carrigan, Sarah Goldberg, and so many other incredible cast members, to just the uniqueness of Barry Berkman's story, there is so much to explore within the HBO series and fans should be excited that HBO still wants to keep our love for the series going.

