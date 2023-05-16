Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 4 of Barry. When it was announced that Season 4 of HBO’s critically acclaimed series Barry would be its last, a collective gasp could be heard from its many loyal viewers. This was then followed by a sigh of relief, because, as painful as it is to have such a remarkable show come to an end when it at times feels like it’s just beginning, it’s also very reassuring to know that it’ll be going out on top.

Co-created by Bill Hader and Alec Berg, the dark comedy, which has become increasingly dark with each episode, follows Hader’s Barry Berkman, an ex-Marine-turned hitman whose job takes him to an acting class in California and introduces him to the world of the-a-ta. The more Barry gets sucked into this world of make-believe and creative expression, the more he wants to shed his killer lifestyle. Along the way, a number of colorful (and dangerous) characters enter Barry’s orbit, inevitably wrinkling his naive plans to shed his identity. Barry's cameos are not only impressive, but strategic and dignified. In other words, it isn’t stagnant fan service—it’s propulsive storytelling.

‘Barry’s Season 4 Timejump Is Its Boldest Twist Yet

The boldest part about Season 4 so far is the intense timejump. At the end of Episode 4, “it takes a psycho,” Barry lurks in the literal shadows of Sally’s (Sarah Goldberg) apartment, where he waits to make a massive request. Bloodied and battered from his prison breakout and subsequent shootout with Witness Protection after one of NoHo Hank’s (Anthony Carrigan) men sneaks in and attempts to kill him, Barry is at the end of his rope. He just wants to hide out in Sally’s apartment, but Sally, who is also at the end of her own (less bloody) rope, defiantly says, “Let’s go.” Now, where are they going, exactly?

Enter the time jump! Eight years have passed, Barry and Sally have a son John (Zachary Golinger Jr.) and they are attempting a “normal” life in a very remote part of the country (like, no trees, no next-door neighbors, and everything-has-to-be-delivered-to-them sort of remote). It’s quite clear that this “normal” cookie-cutter life that Barry has been hoping for is the furthest thing from perfect. Sally is the most miserable she’s ever been, yearning for the days when tanking an audition and losing roles to her friends were her biggest and only problems. Now, she’s working as a waitress in the dingiest diner you ever did see. Not only is the vibe eerie and soul-sucking, but it’s literally dirty. She’s constantly fending off misogyny from the customers, having to play up her Southern hospitality charm to please the patrons. She’s quite alone in this new reality, save for her co-worker, Gina.

Bill Hader Winks at ‘Saturday Night Live’

Loyal Saturday Night Live fans have surely recognized this season's wealth of cameos. Sally’s co-worker Gina, who also finds solace in smoking in the bathroom, is played by Emily Spivey, an SNL writing legend who was a staff writer on the sketch series from 2001 to 2010. Spivey won an Emmy in 2002 for her work at the show, which she shared with fellow writers Tina Fey, Paula Pell, James Anderson, Robert Smigel, Michael Schur, and Steve Higgins, to name a few. Spivey is responsible for writing a number of iconic sketches and characters, including Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph’s “Bronx Beat,” (sweata weatha!), and Rudolph’s Oprah and Donatella Versace.

On an episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, Spivey and Seth Meyers reminisced about their time at the show together, when she also recalled an extremely specific sketch she wrote called “Fenced-in Area,” starring Billy Bob Thornton. “It delighted like four people...it’s a wisp of a concept.” Spivey’s also written for King of the Hill, Parks and Recreation, Modern Family, and The Last Man on Earth. She also co-wrote Wine Country with fellow SNL writing alum Liz Cackowski, which served as Amy Poehler’s directorial debut.

In Barry, Spivey’s Gina only knows Sally as the brown-haired Emily, Sally’s new identity to help stay off the grid that doubles as another nod to Spivey. Bill Hader and Spivey’s time at SNL overlapped quite a bit. Hader joined the cast in 2005 and would stay for eight hilarious years with a cast that included Kristen Wiig, Andy Samberg, Jason Sudeikis, Will Forte, and Fred Armisen. And speaking of, remember the guy who snuck into the Witness Protection meeting to try and kill Barry? That was good ol' Armisen!

A lot has happened with this time jump. Aside from Barry donning some dad spectacles, he’s also become quite religious. He prays, quotes the Bible, attends virtual mass with his wife and son, and frequently acknowledges the gifts God has given him. And then, there are the podcasts. Yes, Barry Berkman now listens to faith-based podcasts from a number of wildly different pastors. As he wrestles with his conscience and decides whether he should go to Los Angeles and kill his former acting teacher Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) in "the wizard," he listens to several very different pastors who attempt to answer the question, “What is a sin?” Pastor Carl is voiced by current SNL cast member James Austin Johnson, who is known for his disturbingly-accurate Donald Trump impression, which he has been performing on the show since he joined in 2021 with Sarah Sherman and Aristotle Athari.

'Barry's Cameos Continue to Impress

Barry’s cameos have always been smartly executed and never overstay their welcome. In addition to the blink-and-you-miss-it one of Hader’s SNL pal Armisen, the highly-respected casting director Allison Jones played herself as well as director Jay Roach. Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Joe Mantegna, Jon Hamm, and CODA director Sian Heder have also played themselves. SNL alum Vanessa Bayer played a smiley executive during Sally’s failed TV show streaming disaster. The series’ composer Dave Wingo and comedian Bill Burr voiced other pastors in Season 4 Episode 6. Probably the most surprising cameo of all goes to writer-director Guillermo del Toro, who plays assassin handler Toro who is in charge of dispatching Armisen’s panicky Nestor to kill Barry. Will anyone else pop onto the screen in Barry’s final two episodes?

New episodes of Barry Season 4 premiere every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.