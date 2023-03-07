Bill Hader's acclaimed black comedy series Barry is coming to an end. Viewers can watch the fourth and final season on April 16 on HBO, but today they can get their first look at it in a newly-released teaser. A report from Variety reveals details on the show's impending end, alongside an interview with Barry star, producer, and writer Hader. There had been speculation that the upcoming season would spell the end for the series—including from co-star Henry Winkler—but Hader confirms that while writing the fourth season, "a very clear ending presented itself."

The teaser reveals that, following Season 3's shocking finale, Barry Berkman is in prison, and still in contact with his eccentric acting teacher, Gene Cousineau (Winkler), one of the men who sent him there. The trailer also presents glimpses of the show's major players, set to the Walker Brothers' "After the Lights Go Out"—Barry's ex-girlfriend Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg), his former handler Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root), his Chechen mob associate NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan), and his enemy Jim Moss (Robert Wisdom). From prison, an enraged, unshaven Barry swears vengeance on someone - but who?

What is Barry About?

Barry follows Barry Berkman, a soldier-turned-contract killer whose work takes him to Los Angeles. There, he infiltrates his target's acting class but finds himself drawn to acting, and soon tries to abandon his criminal life for it. However, he has difficulty escaping his past crimes, his criminal ties, and his own mental instability, and has to kill to preserve his new life. His murder of LAPD detective Janice Moss (Paula Newsome) in the first-season finale looms large over the rest of the series, driving a wedge between Barry and his mentor, Cousineau, who was also Moss' lover. Cousineau's obsession with learning the truth behind her disappearance leads into the third-season finale, in which Barry was trapped by Cousineau and Moss' father and arrested—leading to Barry's incarceration, as seen in the teaser.



Barry has been critically-acclaimed, earning Emmy nominations for its directing and writing, and wins for Hader and Winkler. Hader has directed a number of episodes of the series and will direct all eight episodes of the upcoming season. When asked if redemption is still possible for Barry, following the tortuous path he's taken over the past three seasons, Hader says "I don’t know. I’m interested to see what people think about how it concludes. I don’t think he’s given up."

