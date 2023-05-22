Succession wasn't the only HBO series to air its penultimate episode last night. The fourth and final season of the critically acclaimed Bill Hader and Alec Berg comedy Barry is nearing the finish line, with last night's Episode 7, "A Good Meal" setting the stage for next week's series sure to be jaw-dropping finale. While speaking with TV Insider, Hader discussed where things stand and what Barry’s mindset looks like heading into the series' final episode.

"The interesting idea for me was that in Episode 7, Barry’s caught and he kind of retreats and like Jim says, ‘You’re a man of God now, which is bulls**t.’ He’s kind of calling him on it. Barry apologizes to Cousineau in this kind of delirium. He thinks he’s going to die, and so he’s trying to repent for these things. Jim Moss says, ‘You’re going to see the people you love for the last time,’ and that’s what Barry’s afraid of. And he has that vision of his son and everything."

What Happened in Last Night’s Barry?

"A Good Meal" left off with Noho Hank (Anthony Carrigan) threatening Barry, after kidnapping both Sally (Sarah Goldberg) and her and Barry’s son John (Zachary Golinger) in an attempt to lure Barry to Fuches (Stephen Root). Fuches has been on an eight-year quest for revenge ever since Barry left him in prison, and he fully embraced his once fictional ‘Raven’ persona.

Image via HBO Max

RELATED: 'Barry' Season 4 Reminds Us That Movies Glorify Killers

Meanwhile, Barry’s former acting teacher turned enemy Gene Cousineau ( Henry Winkler ) finds himself in hot water when he abandons his plan to destroy the biopic about Barry’s murder of his former girlfriend Janice ( Paula Newsome ), after being told that Daniel Day-Lewis may play him (and Barry by Mark Wahlberg ). Of course, this was all just an elaborate ploy by Janice’s father Jim Moss ( Robert Wisdom ) to test where Gene’s loyalties truly lie. While the fate of these beloved characters is up in the air going into next week's aptly titled "Wow," it promises to go out with a bang .

The series finale of Barry airs May 28 at 10:30 pm EST/7:30 pm PST. Although the former SNL and IT: Chapter 2 star’s award-winning series is taking its final bow, there is a lot to expect from co-creator and star Bill Hader in the future. Telling Collider’s own Christina Radish that he plans to direct a feature film next (after a much-deserved vacation). For more Barry, check out why this season isn’t headed toward a happy ending. As well as every SNL cameo in Season 4.