Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of BarryWith the epic conclusion of Barry, HBO has delivered a perfectly imperfect series finale. That statement may sound self-contradictory, but it's really the only way to describe the way Barry ends. Most of the fates of these characters feel borderline cruel, but also the logical endpoint for these complicated people. The universe of Bill Hader's titular assassin has always functioned as a grim reminder that the price of fame can very easily have the price point of one's own humanity.

The final episode of Barry delivers definitive fates for every single one of its major characters. NoHo Hank (Anthony Carrigan) dies in the arms of his beloved Cristobal (Michael Irby) statue, Sally Reed (Sarah Goldberg) lives a much quieter life as a high school drama teacher, Barry Berkman (Bill Hader) gets a bullet to the head, and Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) is sent to prison for a crime he didn't commit. We can go into so much detail about what each ending means for each character, but we mainly want to talk about one individual and how they were the only person in the series to achieve true redemption.

Monroe Fuches Has Always Caused Trouble in 'Barry'

Monroe Fuches (Stephen Root) is arguably one of the most complex and polarizing characters in the entirety of Barry. He started his career with Barry Berkman when the future assassin was young, leveraging the trust he formed with little Barry that he gained through being a friend of the Berkman family. It's unimaginably cruel to manipulate someone in the name of killing people for profit, but in the process, Fuches gained quite a bit of affection for Barry, seeing him as the only real friend that he ever had.

Fuches' worst nightmare occurs when Barry a routine job in Los Angeles makes Barry want to quit his double life as a hitman to pursue an acting career instead. Throughout four seasons, Fuches tries his damnedest to convince Barry to leave this pointless crusade behind once and for all. He also repeatedly expresses concern and affection for Barry, which directly conflicts with his powerful selfish side. He knows Barry has years' worth of secrets that could put both of them behind bars for good.

Eventually, that exact scenario happens, with both Barry and Fuches being sent to prison for multiple homicide cases. It's here when the two reconcile yet again, and then become enemies (yet again) when Barry decides to make a deal with the FBI. Fuches tells NoHo Hank, who is now in charge of the most feared criminal organization in the city, which leads to a botched hit that allows Barry to escape. Almost on a dime, Fuches regrets his actions and tries to tell the guards that Barry is going to be killed, but it's far too late.

Becoming "The Raven" Is the Best Thing to Ever Happen to Fuches

After inadvertently helping Barry escape prison, Fuches spends a grand total of ten years in prison. The long incarceration led to more than a few physical changes in Fuches, with one being that the former fixer is now covered in tattoos. Also, his once ironic nickname of "The Raven" has become anything but, as it is now a terrifying reputation that has attracted quite a few followers. The first thing on Fuches' list after leaving prison? Getting in touch with NoHo Hank.

Once Fuches has a meeting with Hank, who is now the CEO of a sand distribution empire, he unsurprisingly says he wants to find Barry Berkman. Barry has been missing for the last decade, and while NoHo Hank also has a bone to pick with his former friend, he's also not really interested in tracking him down. This all culminates in a bloody feud between Hank's criminal organization and Fuches', initially appearing as a petty firefight over a minor disagreement. Initially, this seemed like two villains arguing over who would get to kill Barry first. Now that we know how their stories end, we see that Fuches may have had very different intentions for Barry this entire time.

Fuches Makes the Most of the 'Barry' Series Finale

On the night of the show's final episode, Fuches gets a call from NoHo Hank with some big news. Not only does Hank have Barry's beloved Sally Reed held hostage, but he also has Barry's young son, John Berkman (Zachary Golinger). Hearing this news, Fuches and Hank come to a temporary truce so they can bring Barry to them. When Fuches arrives at Hank's skyscraper, the only person he sees is Sally Reed. Fuches demands that Hank bring out John Jr. as well or else he's going to walk.

It's a curious request, but it's one that Hank agrees to. The next few minutes are a tense stand-off between Hank and Fuches. Two men who have every reason to have a grudge against Barry, but two people who have fundamentally different ideas for how to handle the infamous assassin. When Hank finally brings John out, things take a turn for the worst. Hank unceremoniously calls the deal off, leading Fuches to open fire on Hank and his men. Everyone in the lobby of Hank's building is either dead or injured, but Fuches immediately gets up to escort John Jr. out of the bloodbath, all while Sally is calling her son's name wondering where he is.

Barry arrives to the scene only moments later, bringing with him a massive arsenal as if he were ready to murder everyone in the building. Just before he goes in, Barry hears John Jr.'s voice, and rushes to embrace him. Fuches is standing behind John, watching the reunion unfold. Barry and Fuches don't open fire, don't yell, don't do anything. They just sit there and stare, Barry with a look of confusion, Fuches with one almost of content. When Fuches then scurries into the shadows, that's it. That's his final scene in the series. This entire time, Fuches, goal after leaving prison was to right his wrongs and make up for years of torment he caused Barry, mainly by killing NoHo Hank so he wouldn't come after Barry again. Rather than just saying he's sorry like so many times before, Fuches instead uses his actions in an attempt to make amends with his best friend.