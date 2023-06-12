After four seasons and almost five years of entertaining audiences, Barry has come a close. Gene Cousineau (Henry Winkler) did everything he could to find the best parts of his bright student, the titular character played by Bill Hader. However, the dark side of the former marine prevailed, and he continued to commit several crimes over the course of the series. During a recent interview with Deadline, Winkler talked about the crucial moment where his character made the most important decision of his life: To pull the trigger and bring an end to Barry Berkman's streak of misdeeds. Here's what the actor said about the climax of the series:

"The thing is that I was already in a state, and I had to be in a state in order to not have any idea where I was in time and space. I think I snapped in the scene in the hotel room when I thought it was going to be Mark Wahlberg, and all these people said, “Well, we don’t trust you. We don’t believe you, and you are a liar, and you [killed Janice Moss].” My inability to speak, for a very verbal fellow, I think said it all.

He went on to explain that when Cousineau is in his house, "all of a sudden, my vision is tunnel. My vision is small. My vision is, this man made my life untenable, and I didn’t even think about the consequences." In the finale Gene's entire world shrunk down to this moment. Winkler continued, saying "You know, I think of Gene as having mirrors in his brain, and everywhere he looks, he sees Gene. 'I took care of this man. I taught this man. He was my son.' And that he would then do that to me was more than I could live with. More than I could bear."

While the relationship between Cousineau and Barry began simply because the actor was the assassin's teacher, it grew far past that point. Barry had always been in need of a father figure, and Cousineau seemed to play the part perfectly. However, everything would go in a very dark direction when Cousineau's girlfriend, Janice Moss (Paula Newsome) found out Barry was behind the different crimes the police were currently investigating. When the protagonist found out what was going on, he decided to kill Moss, leaving Cousineau depressed and heartbroken.

RELATED: The 'Barry' Scene That Made Sarah Goldberg Think "I Actually Don't Think I Can Do It"

Barry's need for a father figure was also noticeable in how he interacted with Fuches (Stephen Root), his uncle who hired him to kill people in the first place. The main character of the show always tried to impress Fuches, even when that meant that he would get physically hurt. Over the course of the seasons, their dynamic would change, and Barry would stop caring about what Fuches had to say. Nevertheless, Fuches was right there to help the former marine in the final episode of the series, proving that the mercenary always cared about power and keeping himself safe, instead of actually worrying about what Barry was feeling.

The Romance in Barry

Ironically, romance was the element that finally brought Barry to meet his fate. When he escaped from prison, Barry looked for Sally (Sarah Goldberg) in order for them to escape together. Eight years passed, and it was revealed that the two had a son during the time jump. Even after Sally tried to escape the cycle of abusive relationships she was involved in, she couldn't seem to walk away from Barry, leading her to a life full of regret. Barry went to Cousineau's house looking for his family, but what he never expected to find was his former mentor ready to kill him.

All four seasons of Barry are available to stream on HBO. You can watch our finale interview with Sarah Goldberg below.