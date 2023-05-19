An unsuspecting suburban couple is about to be thrust into the dangerous yet exciting world of true crime with the all-new comedy series, Based on a True Story. The ironic title is actually anything but, as the upcoming satire is entirely fictional. The show follows a young couple consisting of Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and Nathan Bartlett (Chris Messina), who are currently struggling for stability and cash despite Ava being pregnant with their first child. They find a unique opportunity to generate capital when a ruthless serial killer, the Westside Ripper, begins terrorizing their humble hamlet. Ava, a massive fan of true-crime podcasts, sees the opportunity for her and Nathan to create a podcast of their own to solve this mystery and maybe even make a ton of cash.

With a stellar cast and an accomplished crew at the helm, Based on a True Story is already looking like a stellar addition to the growing genre of true-crime satires. To learn more about the upcoming show's cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Based on a True Story.

When Is Based on a True Story Coming Out?

Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina will be thrust into the excitement and danger of a true crime caper when Based on a True Story arrives to streaming on Thursday, June 8th, 2023. The series is expected to be eight episodes long, and just like the many true-crime podcasts that the character of Ava is interested in, all eight of them will be available to binge-watch on the same day.

Where Can You Watch Based on a True Story?

Based on a True Story will be available to watch exclusively on Peacock when all eight episodes of the first season arrive on June 8th. Peacock has amassed quite a collection of crime content, with fictional dark comedies and non-fictional true-crime documentaries. Earlier this year, Peacock became the home of Rian Johnson's critically acclaimed "murder of the week" series Poker Face, which has already been greenlit for a second season. Those looking for more educational true-crime content can find plenty of options on Peacock, including Unsolved Mysteries, Cruise Ship Killers, and Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story.

Is There a Trailer for Based on a True Story?

Peacock released the first trailer for Based on a True Story on Monday, May 15th, ideally setting up the insane tone of the satirical series. Right from the get-go, we see that Nathan is not nearly as into the true-crime genre as his wife is, asking if they really have to listen to murder stories every single morning. Ava retorts that she's listening to a story about how there is a serial killer active near them, but instead of being scared for her life, she's excited by the news and even has a book club with other true-crime fans that meet regularly. Enjoying the content is all well and good. Still, Ava also realizes that she and Nathan are in a difficult financial situation, and listening to real-life murder mysteries isn't going to help.

At least, that's what she thinks until she and Nathan witness a murder from the dreaded Westside Ripper. Ava then thinks she and Nathan should start a podcast to tell this story properly. She even suggests they bring the killer in as a guest, much to the utter shock of Nathan. Thus, their investigation into the Westside Ripper begins, which is bound to lead to some bloody and deadly results.

Who Stars in Based on a True Story?

Kaley Cuoco has starred in about every type of comedy you can think of. Everything from traditional sitcoms like The Big Bang Theory all the way to raunchy animated superhero satires like Harley Quinn. Cuoco will have a stellar scene partner in Chris Messina, who recently made a big splash recently in the critically acclaimed Air, where he has arguably some of the funniest scenes in the film about Air Jordan's creation. Cuoco and Messina will also be joined by two stellar co-stars in Murder on the Orient Express star Tom Bateman and Stranger Things breakout Natalia Dyer.

Also attached to the supporting cast are Liana Liberato (Scream VI), Priscilla Quintana (Good Trouble), Brandon Keener (The Purge: Anarchy), Belmont Cameli (Saved by the Bell), Lizze Broadway (Ghosted), Yvonne Senat Jones (The Mother), and Miles Mussenden (Cloak & Dagger).

What is Based on a True Story About?

The official plot synopsis for Based on a True Story reads as follows:

"A realtor, a former tennis star and a plumber seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America's obsession with true crime."

Interestingly, three characters are listed as the protagonists despite the trailer mainly focusing on two, Ava and Nathan. We also don't know which character fits what profession, so the mystery begins before the show is released.

Who is Making Based on a True Story?

Based on a True Story is created by Craig Rosenberg, who has plenty of experience bringing all manner of violence to television, having previously written for Preacher and The Boys. The quartet of directors for the eight episodes includes Jennifer Arnold (Emily in Paris), Alexander Buono (Documentary Now!), Francesca Gergorini (Killing Eve), and Anu Valia (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law). Craig Rosenberg and Alexander Buono will also be producing the show along with Chris Messina's Air co-star Jason Bateman, as well as Melissa Blake (Sleepy Hollow), Michael Costigan (Florida Man), and Roxie Rodriguez (Rock the Kasbah).

Also attached to the crew are composer Sherri Chung (Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai), cinematographer Michelle Lawler (The Dropout), production designer Suzuki Ingerslev (True Blood), art director Wes Hottman (Love & Death), and a trio of editors in Marissa Mueller (The Afterparty), Nick Olah (MacGruber), and Varun Viswanath (Reservation Dogs).

