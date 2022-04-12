Peacock has just announced a straight-to-series order for Based on a True Story, a new dark-comedy-thriller series from Craig Rosenberg. Based on a True Story is, as the title states, inspired by true events. The series will tell a story that centers on a realtor, a plumber, and a former tennis star. These three seemingly unconnected people will collide, exposing America's fixation on true crime while exploring the facets of murder and slow-closing toilet seats.

Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming said of the new series, “Inspired by real events, Based on a True Story explores America’s obsession with true-crime and serial killers." She continued, “along with our colleagues at UCP, we’re thrilled Craig Rosenberg, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, and Roxie Rodriguez have partnered with Peacock for what is sure to be a wild ride filled with unexpected twists and turns and lots of humor.”

"There are some true stories that are stranger than fiction as is the case for the events that inspire this show," said Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP. She continued, "It is a twisted, thrilling, and incredibly funny series that combines the comic and suspense talents of the dream team of Craig Rosenberg, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, and Roxie Rodriguez to create the perfect show for Peacock."

The project will be led by Rosenberg and Bateman. Bateman, who has shown a certain proclivity for stories both hilarious and bleak, from his work on Ozark to the Horrible Bosses franchise, will serve as an executive producer on the series. The series will be produced by UCP, which is a division of Universal Studio Group. Rosenberg serves as writer, showrunner, and executive producer for the series. Rosenberg has previously worked on series such as The Boys, LOST, and Preacher. Costigan also serves as executive producer and Rodriguez serves as co-executive producer.

No further details regarding the series' production have yet been announced. However, based on the series' set-up, we are in for a hilarious if disturbing ride. However, the series will be available exclusively to stream on NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

While Based on a True Story does not yet have a release date, you can check out the streaming network's other original content, such as Wolf Like Me, which stars Isla Fisher and Josh Gad. Stay tuned at Collider for further news on this project!

