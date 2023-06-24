When a fledgling real estate agent, retired tennis pro, and serial killer team up to make it big in the true crime podcasting world, what could possibly go wrong? Well, to sum it up in one word — everything! That's what happens in the dark comedy Based on a True Story, when Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and Nathan Bartlett (Chris Messina) join forces with the Westside Ripper, plumber Matt Pierce (Tom Bateman).

When likability comes to mind, a serial killer doesn't usually make the list, but in this Peacock series produced by Arrested Development alum Jason Bateman — crime pays. With a colorful cast that includes Ava's well-to-do friend Ruby Gale (Priscilla Quintana) and bubbly younger sister Tory (Liana Liberato), viewers find themselves rooting for Ava and Nathan's success and securing them a spot on the list.

10 Ruby Gale

Ruby shines in Based on a True Story as the wealthy and ambitious friend of Ava and Nathan. Obsessed with true crime, Ruby will do anything to be featured on Ava's podcast, even if it means blackmailing her friend to do it.

When Ruby finds out that Matt is the Westside Ripper, she uses it to add some spice to her less-than-perfect real life with her husband, Simon (Aaron Staton). On the outside, Ruby has it all and draws the audience in with her sense of style and soap opera-style backstabbing.

9 Simon

The estranged husband of Ruby, it's obvious that Simon (Staton) loves his wife despite their open marriage. Ruby flaunting her boyfriend Carlos in front of Ava, Nathan, and even Simon is painful to watch as viewers can see Simon's jealousy building.

When Simon offers Carlos money to leave for New York, it's hard not to feel sorry for the guy. He loves Ruby and isn't happy she's spending time with another man. That's something any wife would want from her husband.

8 Ryan

Ava's client Ryan (Alex Alomar Akpobome) is what dreams are made of: Ava's dreams, anyway. As the handsome real estate buyer creeps into Ava's fantasies, it's as hard for the audience to resist Ryan's boyish charms as it is for the married and pregnant Ava.

With the police hot on the Westside Ripper's tail, losing a lucrative Spotify deal, and the increasing tensions between the married couple, Ava fantasizes more about Ryan. Ava's younger sister Tory walking in on Ava masturbating while thinking about Ryan is a moment that also solidifies his place in viewers' fantasies.

7 Serena

Succession's Annabelle Dexter-Jones stars as Ava's best friend Serena in Based on a True Story. Equally obsessed with true crime, Serena frequently joins Ava and Carolyn for crime-filled talk over drinks.

Serena's vintage style and no-nonsense attitude perfectly balance Ava's more erratic personality. Though Serena, too, is a fan of the true-crime genre, she's remarkably more balanced than Ava and doesn't let it control her life. That discipline makes her incredibly likable on a show that could go completely off the rails without it.

6 Carolyn

Former professional soccer player Aisha Alfa co-stars as Ava's other best friend, Carolyn. In her 40s and married to Richard (Timm Sharp), the childless couple dream of picking up and moving to various cities.

Carolyn is reminiscent of that successful friend who lives carefree. One we all wish we could be. Despite her success, Carolyn's character is particularly relatable when enjoying brunches with Ava and Serena while they talk about their love for true crime.

5 Chloe Lake

Unlike the other characters, bartender Chloe (Dyer) doesn't make it past the first episode before falling victim to Matt after meeting him and Nathan at a bar. With an outgoing personality, it's difficult not to be drawn to her energy.

Chloe gets the attention of Matt and Nathan with her good looks, bubbly personality, and infectious smile. Her scene in the pool hall is especially enjoyable, with Chloe's energetic positivity jumping through the screen.

4 Nathan Bartlett

After being fired from his job as a tennis pro at the country club, Nathan (Messina) has a mid-life crisis. Unwilling to join Ava in her plan, Nathan gives in and finds himself drawn into a dark, complicit triangle with Ava and Matt.

Nathan's transition from former tennis pro and instructor to his wife's sidekick is relatable for viewers. With his marriage on the rocks, it's apparent that Nathan loves Ava and wants to improve things with his wife. When Ava begins fantasizing about her client, viewers can't help but feel for Nathan.

3 Matt Pierce

Matt (Tom Bateman) is the quintessential narcissist and gaslighter, but it doesn't make him any less likable. Yes, he's a cold-blooded killer, but there's something about how he interacts with those around him that's charming — in a morbid way.

From the moment he and Nathan meet, you can see the bromance brewing. Matt's ability to lie without a second thought is tempered by scenes of Matt and his son that add a layer of humanity to a character the audience knows is bad news.

2 Ava Bartlett

The character of Ava is a departure from the characters usually played by television veteran Cuoco. After years of watching her play Penny on The Big Bang Theory, watching Ava walk a fine line between good and evil is a guilty pleasure for fans.

We've all had that friend who is quite kooky but whose heart is in the right place, and in Based on a True Story, Ava's that friend. Even as things spiral out of control, Ava doesn't give up. Ava's optimism is endearing, and it's obvious why Nathan and her friends Carolyn and Serena love her.

1 Tory Thompson

Ava's younger sister Tory (Liberato) couldn't be more disgusted with her big sister and brother-in-law's obsession with the Westside Ripper. As Ava and Nathan fall deeper down the rabbit hole as accomplices to Matt's unquenchable thirst to kill, Tory is frequently the adult in the room.

This is evident when Tory catches Ava fantasizing about Ryan and warns Ava of the dangers of indulging. It's evident that though Ava and Nathan have been more like parents than siblings since taking her in, Tory is wise beyond her years. This refreshing role reversal lands Tory in the top spot.

