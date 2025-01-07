From Sherlock to How to Get Away With Murder, murder mysteries have always made for a compelling watch. A delightful sub-genre of this category is the cozy murder mystery, which blends comedy and murder with a lighthearted approach to crime solving. This includes movies like Knives Out and Glass Onion, as well as TV shows like Psych, and, of course, Only Murders in the Building.

With four seasons and counting, Only Murders in the Building continues its tried and true structure of having its central trio — Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) — investigate a murder that took place in the building each season with their podcast. Season 4 ended with higher stakes than ever and a new murder that's hit especially close to home for the trio, and now, Season 5 can't come fast enough. As fans wait for the new season, now is the perfect time to binge-watch another crime comedy series, Peacock's Based on a True Story.

'Based on a True Story' Is a Crime Comedy With a Delightfully Disturbing Twist

Image via Peacock

Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and Nathan Bartlett (Chris Messina) are an ordinary married couple with a baby on the way. Once at the top of their careers, they are now struggling after each being demoted. Nathan still longs for his glory days as a former tennis pro, while Ava is obsessed with true crime. In the pilot episode of the show, Ava realizes that their plumber, Matt (Tom Bateman), is the notorious local serial killer, The Westside Ripper. Rather than turn Matt in, Ava and Nathan decide to blackmail him into doing an anonymous true crime podcast with them.

While the central Only Murders in the Building trio spends their time solving murders, the Based on a True Story trio spends their time covering them up. With outrageously funny dark comedy and extremely over-the-top satire, Based on a True Story shows Ava and Nathan trying to launch their podcast while also working to keep Matt from killing anyone else. Ava and Nathan also have to hide Matt's identity as investigations continue into his recent murders, leading the two of them to do things of which they never thought they were capable.

Like 'Only Murders in the Building,' 'Based on a True Story' Critiques True Crime