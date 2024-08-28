In November, a new chapter begins for Based on a True Story as Peacock sets the production's Season 2 return date for November 21. With all eight episodes available immediately, audiences can dive right back in and tie together the loose ends left undone by the Season 1 finale’s cliffhanger. And that’s not all. Stepping right out of the police lineup, a fresh batch of images has also accompanied the arrival announcement, showcasing the sophomore installment’s main players. From these first glimpses, it looks like there’s plenty of murderous mayhem around the corner for Ava (Kaley Cuoco), Nathan (Chris Messina), Matt (Tom Bateman), and the rest of the characters in Based on a True Story.

Parenthood looks great on Nathan and Ava in one of the shots that sees the married couple sitting in their living room with their brand-new baby, while another image depicts Ava letting loose with a friend over some drinks. It appears as though Nathan’s love for tennis will pick up even more this season, as not just one but two of the pictures show him on the court. Meanwhile, Matt’s shark-like eyes zoom in on a target at what’s hopefully an ax-throwing bar while Liana Liberato’s (Scream VI) Tory tends to some plants in her garden. And, even though being a new mother is certainly difficult, Ava seems to have even more problems on her hands thanks to her blood-stained kitchen.

What Will Season 2 of ‘Based on a True Story’ Be About?

Close

In Season 1, audiences watched as Ava and Nathan essentially let a murderer run free so they could cash in on their true-crime podcast. Now, in way over their heads, Season 2 will follow their connection to Matt, otherwise known as the Westside Ripper, who will undoubtedly continue to get them in trouble. The couple have also just welcomed a brand-new baby, meaning they have their hands full enough as it is, let alone tossing some missing persons into the mix. Ava is trying to leave the world of true crime behind and get back to work as a real estate agent, while Nathan buckles down on the tennis court. But when a string of new murders pops up in the area, they wonder if Matt is behind them or if there’s a new killer lurking in the streets.

Along with starring, Cuoco and Messina also serve as executive producers alongside Aggregate Films’s Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan, and Craig Rosenberg. Annie Weisman joins as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer.

Check out the first images from Season 2 of Based on a True Story above and tune into Peacock on November 21 for the arrival of all eight episodes. Watch the new release date teaser below.

Based on a True Story 7 10 Release Date June 8, 2023 Cast Kaley Cuoco , Chris Messina , Tom Bateman , Priscilla Quintana Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1

Watch On Peacock