Peacock has renewed its comedic thriller Based on a True Story for Season 2. The series serves as a spoof of the ever-popular true crime genre. It follows the antics of a Los Angeles couple (Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina) who team up with an unlikely ally to produce a hit true-crime podcast. While the plot details of the second season remain under wraps, Season 1 of Based on a True Story depicts Ava (Cuoco) and Nathan (Messina), a down-on-their-luck couple whose lives collide with an infamous serial killer terrorizing Los Angeles, according to an official summary from Peacock. The couple then seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime by making a podcast with the killer.

In addition to Cuoco and Messina, Season 1 of Based on a True Story also starred an ensemble of Tom Bateman, Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Li Jun Li, June Diane Raphael, Brandon Keener, Jessica St. Clair, Claire Holt, Miles Mussenden, Sebastian Quinn, Belmont Cameli, Aaron Staton, Timm Sharp, Yvonne Senat Jones, Lizze Broadway and Ever Carradine.

'Based on a True Story' Is Hitting on a Currently Hot Topic

Image via Peacock

Based on a True Story is clearly capitalizing on the current popularity of the true crime genre. Messina previously told Collider that he was not surprised about the success of the industry. "When we’re driving on the highway and we see a terrible accident, we slow down and we look, hoping to see that everybody is alive and well," Messina said. "We do slow down and look because of that thing in us, as humans, that wants to gaze into the darkness sometimes. And so, I’m not surprised at it."

Based on a True Story comes from Universal Content Productions and was helmed by a recent television star: Craig Rosenberg, who executive produced the Amazon Prime superhero satires The Boys and Gen V, based on the comic book of the same name. Rosenberg created Based on a True Story and also serves as writer and showrunner. Rosenberg also executive produces alongside Cuoco, Jason Bateman, and Michael Costigan for their Aggregate Films banner. Roxie Rodriguez of Aggregate co-executive produces alongside Melissa Blake. Alex Buono, who directed two episodes, serves as an additional executive producer.

Peacock has not yet announced a release window for Season 2 of Based on a True Story.