Only a month remains until Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina return to the true-crime game for Season 2 of the hit satire Based on a True Story. Peacock's dark comedy thriller ended on a cliffhanger after the pair were found cleaning up blood, putting their scheme on thin ice as they start to feel the heat from Matt's (Tom Bateman) murders. A new trailer gives a taste of where the couple is now as the season picks up three months into their parenthood. They're finally trying to put true crime aside to focus on each other and their careers, but new murders from the supposed West Side Ripper reel them back in to answer some questions and maybe, finally, find peace.

The footage opens with Ava (Cuoco) and Nathan Bartlett (Messina) seeking help for their fussy baby. As it turns out, a stressful pregnancy, perhaps involving murder, cleaning up bodies, and working with an actual serial killer on a podcast, could cause a baby to act out more, only creating more stress for the couple as new problems arise. For one, Tory (Liana Liberato) is taking her relationship with Matt to the next level by getting engaged. Although the idea of seeing her sister marry a murderer has Ava and her husband horrified, she insists that he's taking steps to be a better person. In perfect comedic timing, Matt's insistence that he's "healing" is immediately interrupted by a news report of a gruesome murder committed by the West Side Ripper. Matt is also curious about whom the copycat is, though, and indications are that he's not the one responsible, which sends Ava back to the murder board to find the truth.

Instead of bringing the killer in on their scheme this time, Based on a True Story Season 2 will now see Ava try to find their new suspect before more people die. Whoever is responsible, it's somebody who knows her and Nathan, as they send her a clue to solve before their next attack. The investigation brings the couple down some strange rabbit holes, even leading to an underground sex party that Nathan sounds a little too happy to attend. Beyond the investigation, the new season will see Ava try and likely fail to return to her real-estate job instead of her true crime obsession and make a new friend. while her husband looks to reignite his tennis career and rekindle his friendship with Matt. Yet, all of that will take a back seat as danger reaches their doorstep.

Who Joins 'Based on a True Story' in Season 2?

In addition to the returning Cuoco, Messina, Bateman, and Liberato, this season will welcome Brooklyn Nine-Nine favorite Melissa Fumero to the cast as Ava's new friend Drew. Aaron Staton's Simon is also expected to return after he spotted Ava and Nathan cleaning up his wife's blood. He might not be long for this world though, especially if the pair can't talk their way out of the sticky situation in a way that satisfies him. Cuoco and Messina are also still attached as executive producers alongside new Season 2 showrunner Annie Weisman and Jaclyn Moore, Alex Buono, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, and Craig Rosenberg.

Based on a True Story Season 2 premieres on Peacock on November 21. Check out the trailer in the player above.

7 10 Based on a True Story Release Date June 8, 2023 Cast Kaley Cuoco , Chris Messina , Tom Bateman , Priscilla Quintana Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1

