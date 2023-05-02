Peacock has released a set of first-look images for Based on a True Story, the streaming service's upcoming dark-comedy-thriller limited series that is helmed by the Emmy Award-nominated Craig Rosenberg (The Boys, Gen V) with Ozark star Jason Bateman attached to the project as an executive producer. The series will have 8 episodes, all of which will premiere on Peacock on June 8.

Based on a True Story was announced with a straight-to-series order from Peacock just over a full year ago in April 2022 and is set to stay true to its name as its story will take inspiration from true events. The story is set to serve as a satirical look at the obsession that America has with the genre of true crime as three strangers: a realtor, a former tennis star, and a plumber, as the trio decides to team up and capitalize on this true crime craze. While more in-depth story details haven't yet been revealed, Rosenberg, who will serve as the creator, showrunner, writer, and executive producer for Based on A True Story, has a strong track record with dark yet humorous satire series as shown by his work on many episodes of the hit superhero series The Boys at Prime Video, which has earned a Prime Time Emmy nomination in 2021 for "Outstanding Drama Series."

Along with the release of the first-look images, Rosenberg provided a statement about the upcoming series. In this note, Rosenberg spoke on how the genre of true crime has really exploded in the last decade in many different forms of media across different mediums and how the idea of turning criminals in celebrities inspired him in the creation of the show. The statement reads:

Over the last decade, a true crime phenomenon has swept over America. Podcasts, documentaries, fictional shows based on true stories – they dominate the culture. Murderers have become celebrities and celebrities have become murderers which inspired me to create this show. I became fascinated with the idea of a relatable married couple whose youthful dreams hadn’t come to fruition and who saw the true crime tidal wave as an opportunity to change their lives and save their marriage. Our Los Angeles setting – the city where everybody wants to be famous – became a vivid backdrop to our story of fame, ambition, aspiration and murder. Please sit back and join Ava and Nathan as they try to navigate the dangerous proposal they make.

Who Else Is Working On Based On A True Story?

The Ava mentioned in Rosenberg's statement is the realtor character of the story's main trio played by Kayley Cuoco, with Nathan being her husband played by Chris Messina. This duo is a central fixture in many of the first-look images released for the upcoming series. Other cast members announced for the series include Tom Bateman, Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, and Li Jun Li. Joining Rosenberg and Bateman as executive producers is Michael Costigan, who will produce via Aggregate Films with Roxie Rodriguez and Melissa Blake acting as co-executive producers, the former also representing Aggregate Films. Alex Buono will be the director on all eight episodes of Based on a True Story and is also an executive producer.

Based on a True Story will premiere on Peacock on June 8. You can check out the first-look images for the upcoming series below:

