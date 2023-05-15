During NBCU’s Upfront Presentation at Radio City Music Hall, the first official trailer for the upcoming dark-comedy-thriller limited series Based on a True Story was revealed. The series that will take a satirical look at America's obsession with true crime is set to be 8 episodes long will all episodes premiering on June 8 exclusively on Peacock.

The new trailer follows series leads Ava Bartlett, a realtor played by Emmy Award nominee Kayley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), and her husband Nathan played by Chris Messina (Air). The trailer introduces us to the couple who have fallen on hard times after Nathan loses his job with the pair also expecting a baby, but a murder from a serial killer known as the Westside Ripper gives Ava, a devout true-crime fan a great idea: to find the killer and use America's obsession with killers to make some money. As the trailer unfolds, however, we see that getting this close to a killer has dangerous consequences.

First announced with a straight-to-series order from Peacock in April 2022, Based on a True Story set to serve as a satirical look at the obsession that America has with the genre of true crime. The show is helmed by Craig Rosenberg (The Boys, Gen V), who will serve as the creator, showrunner, writer, and executive producer for Based on A True Story. Rosenberg has previously worked on many episodes of the hit superhero series The Boys at Prime Video, which went on to earn a Prime Time Emmy nomination in 2021 for "Outstanding Drama Series." Ozark star Jason Bateman is also attached to the project as an executive producer.

The Team Behind Based On A True Story

Joining Cuoco and Messina as starring cast members of Based On A True Story are Tom Bateman (Thirteen Lives) and Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things). Additional cast members announced for the series include Priscilla Quintana, Liana Liberato, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Aisha Alfa, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, and Li Jun Li. Joining Rosenberg and Bateman as executive producers is Michael Costigan, who will produce via Aggregate Films with Roxie Rodriguez and Melissa Blake acting as co-executive producers, the former also representing Aggregate Films. Alex Buono will be the director of the first and final episodes of Based on a True Story's eight-episode run and is also an executive producer.

Based on a True Story will premiere on Peacock on June 8. You can check out the new trailer as well as read the official description for the upcoming series down below.