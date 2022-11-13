Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a film about legacy, both when it comes to the mantle of the Black Panther itself and the legacy the late Chadwick Boseman is leaving behind. The question of who will step up to become the Black Panther hangs over the film, especially as other nations seek Wakanda's vibranium and the aquatic monarch Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejia) seeks to wage war on the surface world. And since the legacy of the Black Panther plays a huge role in Wakanda Forever, it's only right that the first ever Black Panther Bashenga is a topic of conversation.

The Origins of the Black Panther

Image via CBR

In Marvel Comics canon, Bashenga was the first ever king of what would become Wakanda, but he was not the first Black Panther. That honor went to a man named Mosi, who was chosen by the panther goddess Bast and joined a prehistoric team of Avengers in the year 1,000,000 B.C. After Mosi's death, Bashenga had a catastrophic vision. The Great Mound, the meteorite consisting entirely of vibranium that had landed in Wakanda, was brimming with immense energies that it had picked up during its travels through outer space. Soon that energy would cause a cataclysmic chain reaction.

To stop the chain reaction, Bashenga forged two weapons out of pure vibranium: the sword Skybreaker and a spear. He then used the weapons to absorb the excess energy and flung them deep into the heart of Wakanda. This act of heroism led the people of Wakanda to name him the next Black Panther, as well as their first-ever king. As for Skybreaker and Bashenga's spear, their landing spot marked the place where Birin Bashenga — one of Wakanda's most prosperous cities — would be erected. Every king of Wakanda has held the Spear of Bashenga, as it marks them as royalty.

RELATED: Who Are 'Wakanda Forever's Midnight Angels and Are They in The Comics?

References to the History of Wakanda

In the first Black Panther, N'Jobu (Sterling K. Brown) tells his son N'Jadaka about the origins of Wakanda. Like the comics, Bashenga was the one to unite the five tribes of Wakanda when they went to war over the Great Mound. He did so after receiving a vision from Bast, who led him to the heart-shaped herb. Ingesting it, he gained superhuman strength and senses and became the first Black Panther. Many of the Black Panthers are descended from Bashenga and joined the Golden Tribe, and like him, they also ingest the heart-shaped herb in a ritual to become the Black Panther. T'Challa also wields a spear during ritual combat with M'Baku (Winston Duke), which may be a homage to the Spear of Bashenga.

Bashenga is also mentioned twice in Wakanda Forever. First, he is name-dropped as the first king of Wakanda during T'Challa's funeral. Buried with the former king of Wakanda is his Black Panther suit, as well as his spear and sword. Then, he is brought up when discussing the fact that Namor's kingdom of Talokan also has access to vibranium, which throws every legend and myth the Wakandans followed into question. Bashenga's legend has been a major part of the Black Panther mythos and will undoubtedly continue to be so if a third film is made.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is playing in theaters now.

Read more about 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever':

Here's All The 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Spoilers in One Place

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Mid-Credits Scene Explained

How Did T'Challa Die?