Almost 30 years after Basic Instinct scandalized viewers in numerous ways, the iconic cult film can do the same to new generations with a 4K restoration, which will also be released in theaters internationally. Director Paul Verhoeven supervised the restoration from the original 35mm negative, including some bonus material from Sharon Stone and Michael Douglas themselves.

To promote the release of the new restored version, Studiocanal tapped French artist Flore Maquin to create two new posters. Maquin taps into the neo-noir elements of Basic Instinct, as well as the delicious sensuality which the film is famous for. Hopefully, one of these posters graces the cover of the DVD releases.

Additionally, Studiocanal has produced a one-off documentary called Basic Instinct, Sex, Death & Stone. It premiered last December on French TV and is currently in the process of being sold internationally to broadcasters, so hopefully, an American service will snap it up quickly. The documentary includes exclusive interviews with Verhoeven, Stone, Douglas, editor Frank J. Urioste, writer Joe Eszterhas and cinematographer Jan de Bont. This documentary will be included in the DVD versions as well.

Released in 1992, Basic Instinct follows San Francisco cop Nick Curran (Douglas) who investigates the murder of a rock star killed by an ice pick. Suspicious of yet attracted to the prime suspect, writer Catherine Tramell (Stone), the two engage in a dangerous cat-and-mouse game that could end in death — or worse — a committed relationship.

The film quickly became popular for numerous reasons, earning a surprising $350 million at the box office. Basic Instinct turned Stone into a star, who will forever be remembered for the infamous police interrogation scene. Initially regarded as a smut film with too much nudity and sex, the film has been undergoing a cultural and textual revision, with new critics and scholars praising its groundbreaking depictions of sexuality and generic codebreaking of film noir (we also include it in Collider’s best erotic films of all time).

The restored version will be released theatrically in France on June 16, followed by Australia, New Zealand and eventually the U.S. by Rialto Pictures. Studiocanal will distribute the Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, DVD and Steelbook editions shortly after. Check out the new trailer, as well as posters designed by Maquin below:

