As shocking and lurid as the erotic thriller genre was during the 1990s, its prevalence is even more astounding from a 2024 lens. From a contemporary perspective, when the majority of mainstream popular entertainment is devoid of the slightest ounce of sexuality, the vast industry of steamy thrillers about a perverse romantic relationship or a man being manipulated or hunted down by a sexually-charged woman is a trend the film community longs for. At the time, however, people viewed the ubiquitous genre as a disreputable fad in Hollywood. Critics often derided erotic thrillers for their trashy and salacious content, and no film took the brunt of the genre's controversies more than Basic Instinct. The Paul Verhoeven film, which made Sharon Stone a household name, may have sparked justifiable outrage, but its provocative nature keenly tapped into the true seediness of the American psyche in an era when women were viewed as devilish maneaters.

Paul Verhoeven Revolutionized the Erotic Thriller and Noir Genre in 'Basic Instinct'

Despite hailing from the Netherlands, few filmmakers have their finger on the pulse of America quite like Paul Verhoeven. His films, vulgar genre vehicles that were critically dismissed upon release, were eerily prescient about the future of the nation, as seen with the depiction of a militarized police state in RoboCop, A.I. and the privatization of essential needs in Total Recall, and the jingoistic championing of fascism in Starship Troopers. Basic Instinct, now streaming on Prime Video, was immediately groundbreaking for its flipped gender dynamics, and for reflecting the collision of sexual liberation and masculine anxiety of the 1990s. The 1992 film follows San Francisco homicide detective Nick Curran (Michael Douglas) investigating the brutal murder of a wealthy rock star. The prime suspect (and the victim's girlfriend), Catherine Tramell (Stone), is an enigmatic and steely crime novelist who becomes entangled in a fiery sexual relationship with Nick. Of all the erotic thrillers of the '90s, including Indecent Proposal, The Last Seduction, Wild Things, and many more, Basic Instinct has had the strongest imprint on pop culture, thanks to the potency of its obscene material and foresight into our relationship with sexuality.

Basic Instinct is rooted in classic noir tropes and narrative beats. It has everything you'd expect from the genre; the hard-boiled detective, the dangerously alluring femme fatale, an urban setting used as a character, and a general seediness that prevails throughout the story. In comparison, Verhoeven's film, written by Joe Eszterhas, makes the psycho-sexual neo-noirs by Brian De Palma look tame. Known for creating ultra-violent images with stop-motion and other practical effects in RoboCop and Total Recall, Verhoeven intensifies his knack for garish imagery in Basic Instinct. Even in scenes where people are talking in a room, the paranoid sweatiness of Douglas' Nick and the domineering flirtatiousness of Stone's Catherine oozes off the screen. It is an unabashedly sleazy picture, right down to Catherine's source of novelistic inspiration coming from her sociopathic exploits.

Verhoeven uses Alfred Hitchcock's famous narrative crutch, the MacGuffin, known as a meaningless plot device that only serves to get the characters and events in the story in motion. A murder case would be the central point of most crime thrillers, but in Basic Instinct, the unsolved murder is ultimately vacuous. It exists to get Nick and Catherine together in a sexy but deeply disturbing romance. By 1992, following Wall Street and Fatal Attraction (a foundational text in the erotic thriller canon), Douglas mastered the art of playing grimy sleazebags. When paired up with Sharon Stone, a former model turned Hollywood sex symbol (thanks to one notorious leg-cross in an interrogation room), their energy is palpable. Verhoeven indulges in the eroticism that audiences crave while simultaneously scrutinizing man's lustful temptations. With his deployment of bloody violence and lewd content as social commentary, Verhoeven liked to have his cake and eat it too.

'Basic Instinct' Triggered Controversy By the LGBTQ and Feminist Communities

A hot-buttoned film upon release, Basic Instinct was a financial hit, grossing over $350 million worldwide. However, it struggled to receive credibility among critics, and it became a punch-line for groups like the Golden Raspberries and Saturday Night Live. Overshadowing the glib reaction to Sharon Stone's intensely sexualized image was a whirlpool of controversies surrounding the film's broadly satanic depiction of a bisexual woman in Catherine, showing that outrage over political incorrectness is not solely a 21st-century phenomenon. Before the film was released, gay rights activists launched protests on the streets during filming. They called on Joe Eszterhas to revise his script to make it less offensive to the LGBTQ community. Basic Instinct was deemed another problematic example of the chronic condition of homosexual characters being maladjusted killers and fiends. The film also drew the ire of feminist groups, denouncing Catherine for pushing a callous message that women are vicious sadomasochists driven by an insatiable desire for sex.

The complaints issued by these activist groups have credence, as the fight for nuanced and sympathetic portraits of marginalized groups of people still resonates today. While Catherine Tramell made Stone into a megastar, her experience working on the film and the scornful response to her performance was a deflating exercise. Revealed in her memoir, Stone said that she was tricked into not wearing undergarments during the leg cross scene and was told that her private area would not be exposed on screen. Incensed, she slapped Verhoeven in the face. However, Stone went on to say, "I knew in my heart of hearts that he was right," about keeping the scene in the movie. Despite the overwhelming star-making power of her performance, she was soon labeled as "difficult" by Hollywood producers, a coded word underlining the rampant misogyny in the industry.

Sharon Stone's Performance and Paul Verhoeven's Direction Have Stood the Test of Time

The reason why Basic Instinct has elevated from being a curio of the 1990s to a timeless genre classic is due to a game-changing performance by Sharon Stone, playing a vicious antagonist that boldly subverts gender dynamics. While Michael Douglas' Nick Curran evokes the traditional seasoned, tough, and hard-nosed detective, Catherine Tramell is always one step ahead of him. Even if she is clearly presented as the perpetrator of the crimes, Nick's hypnotic sexual urge prevents him from making an arrest. Stone's performance is the stuff of legends; a fierce, charismatic, and daring piece of acting and stardom. While she does carry various attributes of an archetypal femme fatale, she is never an accessory to the male lead. An erotic thriller can only become one by the sexual draw of a bombshell like Catherine, and Verhoeven's genre acumen allowed the character to be the domineering figure. Catherine might be representative of retrograde depictions of bisexual women, but no film has ever taken as much joy from sexually charged manipulation as Basic Instinct.

Like any Paul Verhoeven film, Basic Instinct has been reclaimed in many circles, reevaluating it as a triumph of sexual empowerment. All noirs have a transgressive streak beneath the surface, but it wasn't until Basic Instinct that these perverse sentiments were fleshed out to the most scintillating degree. In an era of sterile, sexless blockbusters, the film's shock value doesn't feel as crude as it did in 1992. Now, Verhoeven's direction reads as thought-provoking, as he precisely dissected the "puritanical response of sex and violence, how it could attract and repulse simultaneously," as Scott Tobias wrote for The Guardian. Among all the notable erotic thrillers, Basic Instinct understands that it can't run away from the innate seediness of the genre. By creating lurid visuals and enforcing trashy ideas about unhinged sexuality, Verhoeven eliminates any semblance of prestige or class and shows us that, deep down, humans are easily susceptible to lust, despite our best efforts.

Basic Instinct is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

