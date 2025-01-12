It was the most successful - and the most controversial - erotic thriller of the 1990s, and now it's moved to a new streaming home. Basic Instinct has driven its icepick into Paramount+. The steamy neo-noir thriller is now available to watch on the streamer.

Originally titled Love Hurts, Basic Instinct was written by Joe Eszterhaz, who had become an enormously successful screenwriter in the 1980s; his hits included Flashdance, Blue Thunder, and Jagged Edge. The script sold for a record $3 million USD in 1990 to Carolco Pictures; they retitled it Basic Instinct and hired Dutch director Paul Verhoeven, fresh off the successes of RoboCop and Total Recall, to helm the picture. Eszterhaz and Verhoeven, both masters of excess, turned out to be a complimentary match. However, finding the right cast for the film proved to be a challenge; while Michael Douglas, who had made a name for himself in the erotic thriller genre, signed on quickly, numerous top stars turned down the sexually provocative role of the female lead, resulting in the then largely-unknown Sharon Stone taking the role.

What Is 'Basic Instinct' About?

Close

Douglas stars as Nick Curran, a San Francisco cop with a checkered past who's investigating the gruesome icepick murder of a retired rock star. The prime suspect is novelist Catherine Trammell (Stone) - not only does she refuse to cooperate with the investigation, but her books are full of violence and mayhem that mirror the murder. Curran can't help but be drawn to her, and the two soon become lovers. However, another suspect emerges - Dr. Beth Garner (Jeanne Tripplehorn), Curran's therapist and lover, who also shares a mysterious past with Trammell. As the bodies keep piling up, Curran - and the audience - are left guessing until the film's final shot. The film also stars George Dzundza, Chelcie Ross, Wayne Knight, Daniel von Bargen, Stephen Tobolowsky, and James Rebhorn.

Basic Instinct was an extremely controversial film. During production, Stone and Verhoeven clashed over how much of her would actually be seen during the film's infamous interrogation scene; when Stone saw the finished film, she slapped the director and stormed out. When it was released, it sparked controversy not only for its explicit content, but for its arguably misogynistic and homophobic treatment of its characters. None of that stopped the movie from being a huge success, however; it grossed $352.9 million USD on a $49 million budget, becoming the fourth-highest grossing film of 1992. A belated sequel, Basic Instinct 2, followed in 2006, with Stone reprising her role as the manipulative Trammell; it was a financial and critical failure.

Basic Instinct is now streaming on Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

