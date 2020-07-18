‘Basilisk’ Review: It’s Like ‘Ninja Scroll’ and ‘Romeo + Juliet’ Had a Mutant Shinobi Baby

Listen / download here:



This week on Saturday Mourning Cartoons, we’re fielding a long-standing Listener Request courtesy of Charles from Michigan. What does Charles want us to watch? Basilisk: The Kouga Ninja Scrolls, not to be confused with the follow-up anime Basilisk: The Ouka Ninja Scrolls or even the similarly titled but earlier gateway anime standout Ninja Scroll. You’ve got to keep your ninja clans and scrolls straight, people.

In this 2005 Gonzo-animated adaptation of Fûtarô Yamada‘s iconic works, the heirs to the Kouga and Iga ninja clans — Gennosuke and Oboro — hope that the unsteady truce between their tribes will last. But much like the Romeo and Juliet story this tale takes inspiration from, fate denies the lovers and thrusts their people into war after centuries of peace. The terms are set on two scrolls: One, bearing a list of Kouga warriors, and another that lists the Iga fighters. The names found on these scrolls can only be crossed out in blood… but will Basilisk be worth watching once it’s all said and done? Listen in to find out!

