Draya Michele, a former star of Basketball Wives LA, recently found herself at the center of social media backlash after she made a social media post promoting a product amid LA fires. The timing of this post, which was on January 11, 2024, immediately drew criticism as wildfires were raging throughout the Los Angeles area on that day — making the reality star's endorsing attempt seem insensitive.

The fires were actually prompting widespread evacuations and although there were genuine concerns about the air quality index, it was arguably a bit sensitive to talk about the product, in the way she did — had it been solely out of genuine concern, and not the whole thing looking like an ad with a promotional CTA and personalized link in her bio, the situation would have unfolded differently. She actually shared a video on her Instagram, showcasing the product while referencing the dangerous conditions — which automatically triggered conversations on social media that she was “tone deaf” and “out of touch,” for doing so.

The clip itself showed her unboxing and setting up an air purifier, while her eight-year-old son Jru Scandrick played in the background. Michele talked about how poor and “toxic” the air quality had become due to raging fires, and encouraged followers to purchase the device using a special link for $200 off. In the since-limited Instagram comments, critics took aim at Michele for appearing to leverage a natural disaster to endorse a brand.

Draya Michele Was Mainly Bashed on X Later On

The way the whole situation unfolded at the moment, Michele probably had to limit the comments on her Instagram — considering that there only are three comments on her post right now, all of which fully back her decision to endorse the product amid fires. However, the fans were quick to take it to X (formerly Twitter), to share their thoughts on the whole thing. One of the users, @esq_fierce, named Sasha Fierce said the following, for instance:

“Draya using the LA fires to promote an air purifier on her Instagram. Like she never does anything right. Tone deaf af.”

Apparently, she wasn’t the only one endorsing products amid the fires. One of the replies under this post from a user @Thabougieone wittily said the following:

“She’s not the only one, so relax.”

While it isn’t yet clear which other celebrities or influencers decided to go down this road in the last few days, it’s clear that the fans always only interpret the situation on a surface level. At the same time, it’s important to acknowledge that Michele has over 9M followers on Instagram, and it’s easy for something like this to come off as insensitive, even if the original intent behind it came from a place of care.

Basketball Wives ended back in 2016 and the show is available to watch on VH1 and Paramount+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates!

