NBA star Dwight Howard did not like what the former Basketball Wives star Royce Reed had to say. According to the reality TV alum’s social media, Howard had allegedly issued a cease and desist following her shocking claims, with “escalating statements and potentially defamatory statements made” about Dwight being the reason. However, Reed did not take this cease and desist letter very seriously.

Reed took to Instagram to share the letter in disbelief. On her Instagram post of the letter, she wrote, in her caption, “Welp! We knew this was coming. I guess it’s too many ppl on my side now… Ants just crawling up that leg…” with the hashtag #bitbybite, #ceaseanddesist and three laughing emojis. “WHAT MOOOORE DO YOU WAAAAANNNNTTTT FROM MEEEEE?! I guess you’re going to send the whole world a cease and desist huh? COWaaaarrrrrrddd!” On the post, she also wrote, “You can spend money and this and not your child?” with the thinking emoji.

The cease and desist comes after Reed accused Howard of abuse over a week ago in a series of Instagram posts under her account @IHadABabyBySuperman. She shocked many with physical and sexual abuse claims by recanting her life from July 31 2004 to December 2024. Her final post about Howard’s alleged abuse on that account was under a week ago, but she is still active on that account.

Royce Reed's Allegations Triggered A Response From Dwight Howard

Before being issued a cease and desist, Reed accuses Howard of abuse, mainly physical and sexual. Speaking on her sexual abuse, she said, "I was forced to do things sexually that I did not necessarily agree with. But because I wasn’t that experienced, I thought it was normal, and I never complained about it.”

“I just felt like this was me experiencing things that maybe he’s experienced and I have not,” she continued. “That’s when things started turning verbally and physically, and also mentally abusive. I was told that I was stupid, I was told that nobody would ever want me. I was told that everybody loved him and hated me.”

The Basketball Wives alum also revealed that she contemplated getting an abortion before deciding against it. Howard and Reed share a son, Braylon Joshua Howard, who they co-parent. However, Reed accuses Howard of being a deadbeat as he was not around nor helpful when their son was born. She also stated that Howard degraded Reed to their son on his PlayStation to the point that Braylon switched it off.

According to the cease and desist, Reed has until January 7 to apologize and recant her statement. However, whether Reed will delete her videos and apologize is unknown, but also unlikely. The link in her bio on Instagram has a GoFundMe where she details her struggles and shares that she is being threatened with a lawsuit, and has since raised $3k following her posts.

Basketball Wives can be streamed on Paramount+

