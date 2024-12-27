Reality TV friendships usually aren't designed to last a lifetime. Audiences enjoy watching BFFs have each other's backs and then go through bouts of jealousy and pettiness until the friendships die off at the end of the season, only to bloom again with the premiere of the upcoming season. Evelyn Lozada was the queen bee of Basketball Wives LA when the series premiered in 2011, even though Shaunie O'Neal was both executive producer and principal star of the show. Evelyn was the beautiful former basketball fiancé that commanded the attention of the majority of the fans and Jennifer Williams was her loyal subject. Evelyn and Jennifer were the stereotypical mean girl crew of two with a bully and a faithful follower. In that first season, Tami Roman was Evelyn's only challenger during that premiere season, but she was no match for Evelyn's mix of beauty, wit and physical aggression.

Over the years, this combination prevented Evelyn's friends and fans from holding her accountable. The epitome of pretty privilege, Evelyn was both villain and heroine, which made it easy for her bestie to ride her popular coat tails. The friendship worked for Evelyn because she was always the star of Jennifer's storyline and Evelyn's strong personality provided refuge for Jennifer's more laid back snobbish energy. When Basketball Wives returned two seasons ago, audiences were expecting to see thesame mean girl duo dynamic between Evelyn and Jennifer,but things had started to slowly shift.After 10 years, Jennifer finally started developing an identity of her own and seemed uncomfortable being solely in Evelyn's shadow. Her loyalty to Evelyn remained consistent, but on rare occasions, she was seen standing up for herself, something completely foreign to the dynamic of their friendship. And as time went on, the cracks continued to show. Now, the two may be at a point of no return.

Men Always Get In the Way of Jennifer Williams and Evelyn Lozada's Friendship

Things recently took another turn for the on-again-off-again besties when Jennifer announced a new love affair with a much younger and allegedly wealthy man. At the time, Evelyn had just gone through a divorce and fans had grown tired of her dating a wealthy athlete, getting engaged, then getting a check and remaining relevant routine. Jennifer started flaunting her relationship with a business investor in front of her co-stars, something that she'd never done before.

Bragging about your relationship on a reality television show is sure to incite jealousy in both friends and fans, and it wasn't long before the women on Basketball Wives were looking for chinks in Jennifer's boyfriend's knight in shining armor. Thankfully, Jennifer's beau Christian Gold's armor was full of holes and Evelyn took delight in sharing her revelations with the rest of the cast. Word on the streets was Christian was a scam artist from Atlanta, notorious for embellishing his wealth and client portfolio. Evelyn voiced her concern to Jennifer, but she also suggested to the other women that Jennifer was being extremely naive by putting all her eggs in this potentially fraudulent basket.

By the time Jennifer revealed to the cast that Christian owed $250,000 in restitution for a former court case that had to be paid before he could leave the country, the rest of the cast was doing everything possible not to laugh in Jennifer's face. Determined to be the leading lady in her own story for once, Jennifer doubled down beside her fiancé, standing beside him as he scrounged up the money to pay off the debt before the two married in a private ceremony in France.

The Power Dynamic In Evelyn Lozada and Jennifer Williams' Friendship Has Shifted

As usual, Evelyn was publicly vocal about her reservations about Jennifer's nuptials. Although Jennifer was aware of the naysayers, she stood beside her man, sharing their wedding photos and videos from Paris. For the first time in their friendship, Jennifer was out from under Evelyn's thumb and focused on her own life instead of parroting Evelyn's beliefs and opinions. 'Basketball Wives' fans never put much stock in Jennifer's previous opinions because they were obvious regurgitations of Evelyn's thoughts and ideas, but seeing her focus on herself even in a ridiculous situation was refreshing. Very few viewers believed Jennifer's marriage would last, but there was support for her having her own life experiences instead of being a nearly 50-year-old sidekick.

In a recent Instagram LIVE conversation, Evelyn gave fans updates on her life during the holiday season. When asked if she and Jennifer were still close, she quickly and replied with a blunt, "no". Evelyn's admission wasn't a surprise, because Jennifer has found a new loyal subject in her husband as opposed to her former BFF. Evelyn and Jennifer's friendship dynamic was based on Jennifer prioritizing Evelyn ahead of herself, which would be difficult for her to pull off as a wife.

Jennifer's marriage may not provide the security she desired, but it has gifted her with the ability to focus on herself and removed her from Evelyn's shadow. There have been rumors that Jennifer won't return to 'Basketball Wives' next season, which would be an obvious chess move for Evelyn to make with the help of her boss Shaunie O'Neal. If the rumors are true, it will be interesting to see Evelyn on the series without her usual sidekick. As for Jennifer Williams, she will undoubtedly turn up on another reality show tied to another stronger personality. Whether that personality is her husband Christian, or another stronger female friend, it's guaranteed Jennifer will find a way to remain relevant by hitching her wagon somewhere, but the season of Evelyn and Jennifer has prayerfully run its course.

Basketball Wives can be streamed on Paramount+.

