A Basketball Wives star has put her mansion in Los Angeles on the market. Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan's home is listed for 3 million dollars and is 5,691-square-feet, roughly 30 miles from Crypto.com Arena, where his former team, the Los Angeles Sparks, played. Fisher was head coach of the WNBA team from 2019-2022. Prior to that, Fisher was a coach for the New York Knicks. The couple has not given a reason as to why they are putting their house on the market. Govan is no longer on Basketball Wives.

The house has a basketball court in its backyard (fitting) and is a Mediterranean-style home. The couple, who got married back in 2021, recently celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary together and Govan often posts images of herself and Fisher getting ready for events together. Govan was previously married to the Los Angeles Lakers player Matt Barnes and the two share two children together, Carter Kelly Barnes and Isaiah Michael Barnes. Fisher was previously married to Candace Fisher. Both couples got divorced in 2016.

The nearly $3 million dollar price tag comes with all the amenities a mansion dweller could want. Their home includes a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, 4.5 baths, 5 bedrooms, a pool, spa, putting green, and more. It is unclear if the couple plans to stay in California or if they are moving to a completely new city.

Does This Mean a New Team For Derek Fisher?

(via Gloria Govan's Instagram)

Fisher was announced as the coach for the Crespi Carmelite High School basketball team in 2023. As of this moment, it seems as if he is still there. But the home that they did have was closer to the arena he used to coach at than his new job. It is unknown if he is still coaching for Crespi Carmelite High School. When he left the Sparks, the team released a statement that included Fisher talking about his time there. “I want to thank the LA Sparks organization, ownership, staff, players, and fans for the opportunity they have afforded me over the last four years as a part of this historic franchise,” Fisher said. “Their support has allowed me to grow as both a coach and front office executive and I am proud of what we have accomplished.”

At the time, Fisher said that it was a mutual decision. “The Sparks and I have mutually agreed to part ways as I shift my focus back to pursuing other opportunities and private endeavors,” Fisher said. “It has been an amazing ride and I wish the entire LA sparks organization great success moving forward.” You can see Govan on older episodes of Basketball Wives.