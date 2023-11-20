The Big Picture Basketball Wives premiered in 2010, capturing the mystery and allure of the lifestyles of athlete wives in the early 2000s.

Shaunie O'Neal, the ex-wife of Shaquille O'Neal, was the show's creator and a beloved figure in the series, representing the pretty girl next door living a glamorous life.

However, with the rise of social media and access to athletes' lives, the show's appeal has diminished, and Shaunie's role has changed, leaving audiences less invested in the series.

Basketball Wives premiered in 2010 to an audience that was obsessed with sports and celebrity culture. Because social media wasn't a thing in the early 2000's, there was still a sense of mystery about what happened behind the velvet rope at high-profile clubs and the elite zip codes reserved for professional athletes and their significant others. Creator Shaunie O'Neal was one of the most celebrated athlete wives, married to franchise player Shaquille O'Neal. Shaunie and Shaq ruled as the proverbial homecoming king and queen of the NBA, with Shaunie's diminutive stature being an adorable contrast to Shaquille's giant presence. Although there were rumors of infidelity and things being less than perfect, Shaunie represented to most fans the pretty girl next door whose life was transformed by marrying one of the richest and most celebrated athletes of his time. When Shaunie announced she was executive producing a reality show showcasing the privileged lives of basketball wives, fiancés and girlfriends, VH1 was all in.

Shaunie's likability and credibility presented a dual combination the network was certain would resonate with the urban female audience. It was a no-brainer that young women would turn in to see Shaunie and a group of her girlfriends live fabulous life by way of their physically superior husbands. But eleven seasons and thirteen years later, social media has removed the mystery from lifestyles of privileged women, and creator Shaunie O'Neal is no longer defined as the ex-wife of a famous basketball player. Today, Shaunie is remarried to a relatively popular pastor, Keion Henderson. Her appearances on basketball wives is few and far between, but the premise of the show seems as old news as Shaunie's marriage to Shaq.

Shaunie O'Neal Is No Longer Central to 'Basketball Wives'

Initially, VH1 executives bet on the right executive producer and the ratings were golden. Fans were obsessed with Shaunie and her beautifully glamorous girlfriends sharing their label-heavy wardrobes, their relationship drama with their famous partners, and their internal circle squabbles. Even after Shaunie's marriage to Shaq ended, audiences still hoped to see random cameos from the famous athlete. The supporting cast was directly connected to NBA players whether the relationships were current like Jackie and Doug Christie, and Jennifer and Eric Williams or former like Evelyn Lozada who at the time was defined as the ex-fiance of Antoine Walker. Tami Roman and her ex-husband Kenny Anderson rounded out the original group and audiences couldn't get enough. Although Evelyn was never married to Antoine, their nine-year relationship provided enough skin in the game for her to be considered a complimentary member of the exclusive club of professional athlete wives. Under Shaunie's leadership the ladies painted a picture of relentless groupies, the culture of the league with contracts uncertainties and most importantly personality conflicts between the group.

Fast-forward to season 11 in 2023 and the mystery of the athlete's wife's lifestyle is no longer a mystery. Social media platforms give fans personal access to the lifestyles of today's biggest athletes and their wives. Still, the biggest change is the creator's status has done a complete 360 killing the excitement of her perspective as head of this prestigious sorority. Despite Evelyn Lozada's popularity or any of the other franchise cast members on Basketball Wives, the show remained loyal to Shaunie as its Queen Bee. Cast members would squabble with one another but Shaunie was held in reverence both on the show and even on social media. Five or six seasons in, Shaunie sightings were rare, but when she did show up the other ladies showed the utmost respect and her opinions were revered as biblical. Shaunie and her relationship with one of sports most famous personalities was the focal point of the show and as that relationship and connection dissipated so has the audience's interest in the series.

Shaunie O'Neal Isn't Interested In Showcasing Her Life as First Lady on 'Basketball Wives'

It's been said that wherever the head goes the body follows, and it appears that adage is correct in terms of Basketball Wives. Shaunie has remained in place as an executive producer through lackluster seasons driven moreso by violent drama within the cast than by authentic connections to the NBA. Shaunie launched another show on VH1, Shaunie & Keion's: Destination I Do, which chronicled their journey to the altar. Unfortunately, audiences were more interested in Shaq's response to Shaunie's impending nuptials than they were in celebrating and investing in the new couple.

Shaq and Shaunie trended briefly after Shaq gave them his blessing and finally took responsibility for the breakdown in the couple's long term marriage. Shaunie labeled the apology too little and too late and attempted to swing the focus back to her marriage to Keion Henderson. Fans voiced their happiness at Shaunie finding love but weren't interested in investing in the couple and Shaunie's new role as First Lady.

Fans Want to See Growth From the Women of 'Basketball Wives'

Just like Shaunie's life has taken her away from the fast-paced materialistic world of being a professional athlete's wife, her initial audience has grown and matured since 2010. The fan base of wishful young women tuning into the show in the early 2000s has grown and matured with more serious priorities than envying the lifestyle of women who caught a pro athlete. Today's young woman who is fascinated with that lifestyle doesn't need to rely on VH1 for a glimpse behind the velvet rope. Not only does today's young woman have access to the Instagram feed of the wives, fiancés and girlfriends, but they also have access to the athlete himself in a far different way than the OGs did hanging out at spots known for drawing rich successful men. The landscape for reality television moves fast and instead of being one of a few reality shows depicting the lifestyles of the rich and fabulous, Basketball Wives is just one of many shows streaming on multiple networks depicting reasonably attractive women with expertly applied makeup and designer clothes posturing and arguing about their relationships. Where Shaunie's original premise was a huge sparkly fish in a small pond, today's show is an unremarkably small fish in an overpopulated one.

Just as its creator has moved on from the life of a professional athlete's wife, it's time for her creation to follow suit. Perhaps there is an opportunity for Shaunie to create a reality show for fabulous first ladies who have transitioned from a very different lifestyle to serving the Lord. If her success with Basketball Wives is any indication of what she's capable of, it would be worth a shot.

Basketball Wives airs every Monday on VH1 at 8 PM EST. Past seasons can be streamed on Paramount Plus.

