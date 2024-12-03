Jennifer Williams' relationship with Christian Gold has caused a bit of a struggle with her Basketball Wives co-stars. Now, Evelyn Lozada is pushing back. During the last season reunion of the reality series, Williams was confronted about her relationship with Gold. He has a past conviction and legal issues that had her Basketball Wives co-stars concerned about their relationship. Part of their concern was about Gold's restitution and how much he allegedly owed. They believed that he was with Williams for her money and was using her. Lozada has, in the past, tried to talk to Williams about her relationship and now she's fighting on social media with Gold's supposed extended family.

Lozada has used social media to try to voice her concern with Gold in the past. She's posted on Instagram before and fans connected her stories to Williams and Gold. It is rumored that no one from the Basketball Wives cast attended the wedding. Prior to Williams marrying Gold, Lozada posted “When God gives you warning signs, it’s not to hurt you, but to protect you from greater pain." She followed that posted up, writing “When you turn a deaf ear to God’s warnings, you might find yourself walking into the very danger He was trying to save you from."

Now, Lozada is still allegedly posting about the situation but without naming names. Lozada posted a video of The Real Housewives of Dubai star Sara Al Madani talking about how she cannot enable her friends. In the caption, Lozada wrote "Never been, and never will be, a ‘yes’ friend. Real friends keep it honest, even when it’s not what you want to hear." Fans called Lozada out in the comments for not tagging Williams in the post and even Gold's supposed aunt had something to say about the video.

Evelyn Lozada Responds to Christian Gold's Aunt

A user named Armani Harper commented on Lozada's post, writing "WHY DONT YOU TAG HER… STOP WITH THE SUB." Gold's aunt, Lauren Stovall, replied to Harper's comment, writing "because she full of sh!t that’s why!!" Lozada took the time to reply to Stovall's comment, writing "Just tell your fake nephew to pay his victims and that poor woman who is on disabilty you c***!" She also told her that she'd be waiting for her in Los Angeles "if you want to pull up!" Even Stovall's own niece replied to her, writing "Auntie, now why you being mean? You're too pretty to be mean."

You can see Lozada and Williams on Basketball Wives.

